WATCH NOW: Colbert Packaging looks to the future, works with kids program focusing on recycling, sustainability
‘SAFE, SMART, SUSTAINABLE’

For the fourth year, Colbert Packaging, a family-owned, Kenosha-based packaging company, took part in “Trees into Cartons, Cartons into Trees.”

The community outreach program aimed towards kids focuses on teaching the importance of recycling and sustainability in the paper and paperboard industry.

Wanda Speer, a marketing manager for Colbert Packaging, said the TICCIT program taught kids “the complete life cycle of the tree.”

“It’s a great way to get that messaging out about trees and paper,” Speer said.

John Lackner, president and chief operations officer at Colbert Packaging, said such programs are part of Colbert’s broader message; “Safe, smart, sustainable.”

Sustainability footprint

According to Lackner, paper is one of the most recycled materials in America, and, depending on the type of paper fiber, can be recycled up to 7 times.

“Every bit of paper we don’t utilize we send back to be recycled,” Lackner said, “and we have a good sustainability footprint in terms of the energy we consume.”

In March 2021, Colbert Kenosha recycled over 500,000 pounds of material, saving nearly two million gallons of water and over a million kilowatts of electricity, according to the Ohio-headquartered River Valley Paper Company.

Marketing manager Speer explained that most “if not all” of the paper used by Colbert is FSC and SFI certified, meaning the materials purchased were ethically sourced from responsibly managed forests.

“It’s like a crop,” Speer said.

Youth apprenticeships

Lackner said this focus on future sustainability goes beyond natural resources. Colbert’s Youth Apprenticeship program, which offers one- to two-year apprenticeships for high school juniors or seniors, helps create future talent and a potential workforce for the company.

“A lot of folks mistakenly assume a factory is dirty, dusty, hot, monotonous work,” Lackner said, “We want to develop folks, and build a backlog of people interested in our industry.”

The program, which currently has four students in IT, finance and accounting, graphic design, and structural design, is recruiting to replace two apprentices who recently graduated.

“We wanted them to be aware, this is an alternative industry,” Lackner said.

Essential business

Colbert Packaging, which manufactures cartons, labels and inserts primarily for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, was categorized as an essential business in 2020, and despite various changes to operations, managed to stay open throughout the pandemic.

“Our employees did an excellent job conforming to the new normal,” Lackner said, “We were able to weather that storm.”

Since then, Colbert Packaging has continued to move forward in what Lackner said was a perpetually transforming industry, requiring constant reinvestment into both equipment and people.

“It’s a very capital intensive business,” Lackner said.

Today, Colbert Packaging has over 200 customers, both locally and around the world. With over 300 employees company wide, Colbert is currently looking to hire about 20 more in Kenosha, and 10 in Elkhart, Ind.

To apply for a career at Colbert, residents can go to the Colbert website for more information.

