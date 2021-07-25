WATCH NOW: Colbert Packaging looks to the future, works with kids program focusing on recycling, sustainability

For the fourth year, Colbert Packaging, a family-owned, Kenosha-based packaging company, took part in “Trees into Cartons, Cartons into Trees.”

The community outreach program aimed towards kids focuses on teaching the importance of recycling and sustainability in the paper and paperboard industry.

Wanda Speer, a marketing manager for Colbert Packaging, said the TICCIT program taught kids “the complete life cycle of the tree.”

“It’s a great way to get that messaging out about trees and paper,” Speer said.

John Lackner, president and chief operations officer at Colbert Packaging, said such programs are part of Colbert’s broader message; “Safe, smart, sustainable.”

Sustainability footprint

According to Lackner, paper is one of the most recycled materials in America, and, depending on the type of paper fiber, can be recycled up to 7 times.

“Every bit of paper we don’t utilize we send back to be recycled,” Lackner said, “and we have a good sustainability footprint in terms of the energy we consume.”