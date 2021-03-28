 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Darrell Solfest turns love of small engines into launch of Excel Small Engine Repair
Taking engines apart has never been a challenge for Darrell Solfest.

Putting them back together and making them run better has always been a thrill. Since he was 14, he was fascinated with fixing machines that did not work.

After 18 years working with a concrete company, Solfest retired and has launched a new career repairing lawn mowers, snow blowers and other types of small engines.

A Kenosha resident, he started Excel Small Engine Repair, 8405 38th St. As the change in seasons has people thinking about lawn care, he is ready to help them get their machines ready.

“I will work on any type of lawn mower, weed whacker, hedge clippers, two-cycle and four-cycle engines,” Solfest said. “I do tune-ups and also sharpen blades and tools. I can put in rings, pistons, rods and other parts of an engine. I can fix everything.

“I just want to make people happy. I can save them a whole lot of money because I’m very reasonable,” he said. He charges a $10 service fee, can pick up the machine and said he only charges $18 an hour.

“I like working on small engines,” he said. “It’s second nature for me. I’ve been repairing small engines since I was in junior high school.”

When his parents’ lawn mower stopped working, he took it apart and had it working soon afterward.

Over the past several years, he often came home from his job, headed to the garage and tinkered with a small engine. He has repaired lawn mowers for neighbors and friends.

Solfest estimates he has repaired more than 300 small engines.

“I did it on the side. Then I thought: Why don’t I just go into business repairing small engines?”

Solfest can be reached at Excel Small Engine Repair at 262-873-7523.

