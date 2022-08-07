WATCH NOW: Doctors of Physical Therapy event shows new hand therapy expansion

Doctors of Physical Therapy Kenosha, 10320 75th St., has debuted a new expansion featuring a hand therapy facility.

The site welcomed business leaders and the community to a ribbon cutting ceremony gathering on Thursday, allowing those attending to learn more about the new services.

Christian Venegas, business development manager with DPT, said they had started offering the new services a few months ago, but were holding the ribbon cutting to celebrate the “new digs.”

“It’s awesome we can offer certified hand therapy services to the community,” Venegas said. “It’s a much needed service people aren’t always aware of.”

Venegas said they took over the next-door vacant building and knocked down several interior walls, creating an open space for various physical therapy treatments.

Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce representatives provided the ribbon and the classic oversized scissors, and Venegas, speaking to the gathered crowd, thanked everyone for coming. It was Doctors of Physical Therapy’s 17th “birthday,” and he spoke about his 12 years with company.

“We’ve done a tremendous amount of growth,” Venegas said.

Venegas said owner Aaron Kraai of Kenosha, who first began the company in Illinois, had ambitions from the start nearly two decades ago to open a physical therapy location in Kenosha. What started as an outpatient physical therapy clinic now offers multiple services, including hand therapy.

“It’s been an honor to work for him,” Venegas said. “It’s an honor to serve this company and its goal.”