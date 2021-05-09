WATCH NOW: Fancy Snacks Charcuterie owner Emily Jacobs fulfills lifelong dream combining art, owning her own business

After nearly 10 years as a 95 WIIL Rock FM news, sports and morning show host, Emily Jacobs is using her love of art in fulfilling her lifelong dream of owning her own business.

Jacobs is owner of Fancy Snacks Charcuterie, a business she launched last summer. She cooked it up as an outlet for her creativity as an artist, one who can design food boards that look nearly too good to eat.

Meats, cheeses, crackers, peppers, grapes, cucumbers and various other fresh fruits and vegetables all become ingredients on her colorful boards.

Like an artist preparing a painter’s palette, Jacobs arranges the ingredients into colorful shapes like salami arranged to look like a rose. Heart-shaped, square and round boards are arranged at different price points. She makes individual boxes and even makes a variety of charcuterie blends in bamboo cones.

“I loved art in school,” she said. When she gets an inspiration or sees a picture she likes, she will try to recreate it on a charcuterie board.

“It’s all about the color,” she said.

Her business idea grew out of a plan get her three children — 5-year-old Max, and his twin sisters, Tinley and Harper — to eat vegetables. She started making small charcuterie plates for them.