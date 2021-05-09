WATCH NOW: Fancy Snacks Charcuterie owner Emily Jacobs fulfills lifelong dream combining art, owning her own business

After nearly 10 years as a 95 WIIL Rock FM news, sports and morning show host, Emily Jacobs is using her love of art in fulfilling her lifelong dream of owning her own business.
Jacobs is owner of Fancy Snacks Charcuterie, a business she launched last summer. She cooked it up as an outlet for her creativity as an artist, one who can design food boards that look nearly too good to eat.
Meats, cheeses, crackers, peppers, grapes, cucumbers and various other fresh fruits and vegetables all become ingredients on her colorful boards.
Like an artist preparing a painter’s palette, Jacobs arranges the ingredients into colorful shapes like salami arranged to look like a rose. Heart-shaped, square and round boards are arranged at different price points. She makes individual boxes and even makes a variety of charcuterie blends in bamboo cones.
“I loved art in school,” she said. When she gets an inspiration or sees a picture she likes, she will try to recreate it on a charcuterie board.
“It’s all about the color,” she said.
Her business idea grew out of a plan get her three children — 5-year-old Max, and his twin sisters, Tinley and Harper — to eat vegetables. She started making small charcuterie plates for them.
“They love them,” Jacobs said. “One daughter eats a pepper like it was an apple. Max calls them fancy snacks.” She liked that terminology so much she chose it for the company name. She calls Max her CEO.
Developing the idea
She began experimenting with the idea before deciding to leave the radio station. As she made boxes and boards for friends and neighbors, she learned that people liked how she used a special creative touch.
“I thought it would be fun to make a little money on the side,” Jacobs said.
As more people learned about her work, more people talked about her charcuterie. The orders kept coming in.
“The business just took off,” she said, and she gained confidence in her ability to launch the business. “It was a little scary thinking that I would lose my income from broadcast,” Jacobs said. “I thought about it and thought I could make it work out.”
All types of boards
She makes charcuteries for individuals who want to make an impression and for those who simply want healthy lunchtime snacks or watch parties. She creates a heart-shaped “Date Night” boxes with three cheeses and two meats, and also creates holiday-themed boards.
Jacobs’ food art is gradually becoming a big hit at weddings, holiday gatherings, social events, baby showers and office parties. She also makes bereavement boards.
While many of her boards are made for individuals, she also has business customers. She has made two for Uline Inc., and recently made one for CarMax.
Since launching her Fancy Snacks Charcuterie, she has made 1,000 food boards. While it usually takes her 30 to 60 minutes to create a large board, she has learned to limit the number of orders she can fill for a particular holiday or event.
For Thanksgiving, for example, Jacobs had to fill 20 orders -– each one different -– over a short span. “It was very labor intensive,” she said. “I’m the only one putting these together. I do not have employees.”
Earlier this week, she planned to fill 20 orders for Mother’s Day boards.
Jacobs recently made 160 individual boxes for Teacher Appreciation Week. They included one meat, a cheese, some fruit, nuts and crackers.
Her creativity has no bounds. “A woman wanted to tell her husband she was pregnant. She didn’t know how to do it,” Jacobs said. She created a decorative fruit and vegetables board that included the date the baby was expected to be born.
For those who do not want meat or dairy items, Jacobs creates a vegan charcuterie board.
Buys, works locally
Jacobs purchases her produce and cheeses from a variety of places including Sam’s Club, Costco and Mars Cheese Castle. “I love Mars, they have so many varieties of cheese,’’ she said.
For now, she prepares her charcuterie products in a commercial kitchen in Pleasant Prairie at Johnny ‘Z Pour House, 10936 Sheridan Road.
For more information, or to chose a food board arrangement, you can visit her website at www.Fancysnackboards.com or her Facebook page, or they can describe the shape and ingredients they want and she will make it.
Jacobs would one day like to have a food truck where she could prepare her charcuterie and make deliveries.
Jacobs will do her last Tom & Emily Morning Show on May 28.
“I can’t believe I quit my day job,” she said.