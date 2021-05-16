WATCH NOW: From humble beginnings, Lifted Made continues to grow

But that loss only spurred him to keep on the journey.

“That’s when I went to my mom’s house,” he said. “I had lost all my money. My business partner passed away, and I (wanted) to keep going down this path of entrepreneurship. That’s where we started.”

From vape-related products, Warrender was introduced to CBD-related products about two years later, and a new vision was born.

And that vision always had an eye on coming back here, where just by simple geography alone, the move to Kenosha made perfect sense, Warrender said.

“We’re right off (Interstate) 94, we’re right across from the executive airport, we’re an hour in between Chicago and Milwaukee,” he said. “I also watched some of these massive businesses move in like Uline, Amazon, Haribo and I figured, ‘These guys probably spent a killing doing (their) due diligence figuring out where to go.’ If it’s good enough for those guys, this area is good enough for us. From a logistics standpoint, it makes a lot of sense.

“We do a lot of business in between these two cities. It’s very easy for customers to come see us, customers to fly in to come see us. We’re only 45 minutes from two airports. It’s a good area. I wanted to stay around here and help develop my hometown.”