WATCH NOW: From humble beginnings, Lifted Made continues to grow

A vision that began in just a 100-square-foot space in his parent’s basement in 2014 has continued to blossom for Kenosha native Nick Warrender.
And it just hasn’t stopped.
Warrender, 31, CEO and founder of Lifted Made, which produces and distributes hemp-driven products, and his company now reside in a more than 12,000-square-foot facility in the Kenosha Business Park, 5511 95th Ave.
To celebrate the latest move, which included a stop in Zion, Ill., before he brought the entire operation here, Warrender is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday Among the attendees scheduled to attend is Gov. Tony Evers.
The continued growth of the company that led to the move in Kenosha in early January comes down to one significant factor, Warrender said by video chat last week.
“We’re very passionate about the industry,” he said. “From the start, it was very important to cultivate a friendly environment that was conducive for people to grow, not only with the company, but as individuals.”
It’s that philosophy that helped Lifted Made not only survive during a global pandemic, but thrive, said Warrender, a 2008 Central High School graduate who earned a communications degree from Carthage in 2012.
“That’s been a big reason why we’ve progressed internally,” he said. “From a market perspective, we’re very good at branding, and we’ve created a lot of great relationships nationally with different distributors. It’s been many years of kind of learning the ins and outs of how distribution works, what consumers are looking for in a brand, and of course, high quality and the efficacy of products.”
Product line
The online-based company (www.liftedmade.com) deals with legal cannabis products — topical, edible, inhalable and sublingual — that serve a variety of clients’ needs, Warrender said.
Topical products may include salves, lotions, massage oil and bath bombs, while edibles are capsules and gummies.
“(Edibles) have a longer half life but also take a bit longer to kick in,” Warrender said. “If you’re looking for sleep relief or calming effect throughout the day, then edibles are a great option.”
Inhalable products include vaporizers, cartridges and smokeable flower, which will have an immediate effect on the user, Warrender said.
“If you’re somebody who is prone to anxiety or panic attacks, and you need something that’s going to work immediately, inhalation is the fastest method of use,” he said.
In the middle of edibles and inhalation products are sublingual products that are put under the tongue.
“It’s a little faster, but not as fast an onset as an inhalation product and something that has a little longer half life than an inhalation product, so it’s closer to an edible,” Warrender said.
The company continues to work on products using multiple cannabinoids within the hemp plant while keeping below the legal 0.03 percent THC threshold.
Should the day come when Wisconsin legalizes marijuana, as has happened in Illinois, then Lifted Made can look at adding that last cannabinoid that currently is off-limits, Warrender said.
“It basically adds in that last cannabinoid,” he said. “It’s the one that we can’t touch right now. We’d like to be able to utilize the entire plant. From a scientific standpoint, hemp and marijuana are both cannabis. The only thing that really separates the two is law. It’s not really science.
“We feel that utilizing these other cannabinoids with THC can have a more positive effect. The plant was originally designed by God, is how I believe. You have multiple cannabinoids and they help offset different effects. We’d like to be able to get back to how the plant was originally given to us by the great planet and utilize these other cannabinoids to create specific effects for consumers.”
Warrender also is partners in the Canna Vita and Squeeze Juice Bar, 515 57th St., Kenosha, which focuses on a number of CBD products as well. That location has a ribbon cutting set for June 3, at 2 p.m.
Coming home
Warrender said his company has grown from three employees to more than 50, and with the new facility now in full use, feels like the progress has only just begun.
His interest in the business began with the vaping craze and a distaste for cigarettes and the negative health effects, which ended his dad’s life about a year into his business venture.
But that loss only spurred him to keep on the journey.
“That’s when I went to my mom’s house,” he said. “I had lost all my money. My business partner passed away, and I (wanted) to keep going down this path of entrepreneurship. That’s where we started.”
From vape-related products, Warrender was introduced to CBD-related products about two years later, and a new vision was born.
And that vision always had an eye on coming back here, where just by simple geography alone, the move to Kenosha made perfect sense, Warrender said.
“We’re right off (Interstate) 94, we’re right across from the executive airport, we’re an hour in between Chicago and Milwaukee,” he said. “I also watched some of these massive businesses move in like Uline, Amazon, Haribo and I figured, ‘These guys probably spent a killing doing (their) due diligence figuring out where to go.’ If it’s good enough for those guys, this area is good enough for us. From a logistics standpoint, it makes a lot of sense.
“We do a lot of business in between these two cities. It’s very easy for customers to come see us, customers to fly in to come see us. We’re only 45 minutes from two airports. It’s a good area. I wanted to stay around here and help develop my hometown.”
“We’re a rapidly growing company, we’re trying to support our community, we’re paying our taxes,” he said. “We’re also in a brand new industry that is ever-evolving, and we want to show transparency. It’s an unregulated industry. We’ve self-regulated even beyond what we see in the cannabis industry.
“We just want to show transparency in our process, our facility, our products so that there’s consumer awareness but also consumer trust. That’s a huge deal for us in our brand. We want people to come in and to see what we’re doing, that good people are in this industry and are trying to do things the right way.”
