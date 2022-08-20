WATCH NOW: Harbor Freight Tools coming to Kenosha

Construction has begun on a new Harbor Freight Tools store at 7450 Green Bay Road, with expectations to open as soon as this fall and add up to 30 new jobs to the area.

The location was formerly a Gordman’s retail store.

Trey Feiler, senior vice president of real estate and construction for Harbor Freight, said they’d been looking to open another location in the Kenosha area for some time.

“In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Kenosha area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team,” Feiler said.

The store is expected to bring about 25 to 30 new jobs, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities.

A company release stated Harbor Freight offers a competitive starting rate with a “best-in-class” retail benefits package that included health coverage and Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays off.

“Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry,” the company stated.

Harbor Freight is currently hiring for the Kenosha location. Applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail, or attend a job fair Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, 7011 122 Ave.

Harbor Freight opened its first store in Southern California in 1980. The family-owned company has over 25,000 employees at more than 1,300 locations across the country, including in Racine, and offers a wide selection of affordable tools.