WATCH NOW: In N Out Beauty celebrates second year with grand re-opening

In N Out Beauty Supply, 2324 18th St., a local beauty business that opened early in the pandemic, marked its second year with a grand re-opening Friday.

The event invited local business leaders and customers Friday afternoon to celebrate and featured formal ribbon cutting ceremonies.

Owner Lakisha Mitchell said it was just a way to show her appreciation to everyone who have helped her, as well as continue to get the business’ name out. Representatives from the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, including President Dave Strash, gathered to cut the ribbon and congratulate Mitchell on the milestone.

“We’re just appreciating everybody that comes out and supports us,” Mitchell said. “I want the business to be somewhere where everyone can come and get what they need.”

After her first year faced with the pandemic, Mitchell said she was mostly thrilled to still be open. Now she’s hoping to continue to grow, and looks forward to the day when she moves into an even larger space.

“With two years, it feels like I just opened. I’m still trying to learn, but I have mentors. I’m looking to the future become bigger,” Mitchell said.

In N Out Beauty offers a wide variety of hair and beauty products and services, with a unique focus on Black hair. Mitchell, who is Black, said she initially got the idea for the business after struggling to find products and services for her daughters.

“What really gets me is when people come in and we can help them with their hair care needs,” Mitchell said. “I just want to continue to help people that need it.”

Beyond the usual challenges of starting a new business, Mitchell shared some of the struggles she had to face as a Black business owner.

“It’s always difficult. You aren’t always given the same advice or opportunities,” Mitchell said. “You have to make sure you’re finding your way, because people aren’t going to just give it to you.”

Mitchell is committed to the business and the personalized care it offers to people.

“I work hard, and I try to be better every day,” Mitchell said. “I wake up thinking about it.”

More information on In N Out Beauty can be found online at www.innoutbeautysupply.com, or on Facebook or Instagram.