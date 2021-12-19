WATCH NOW: Kenosha business bringing 3D printing to dental care

As technology continues to reshape the healthcare landscape, one Kenosha-based company is working to bring 3D printing to the world of dental care.

Nota 3D Solutions Inc. sells and services a variety of 3D printers. The high-tech devices work with materials ranging from metals, thermoplastics, and in this particular case, photopolymer resins, which can be used to print bio-compatible dental devices.

“It’s on the cutting edge,” said Jason Jarosch, president and CEO.

With a 3D printer, personalized devices, from dentures to night guards, can be made significantly faster than traditional methods, and at a fraction of the cost. Something that would have taken multiple visits and weeks of work can be done in a single day.

“We are printing dentures right there, and the patient leaves with dentures designed right there for them,” Jarosch said.

Jarosch said he started Nota 3D in 2016 after working for a competitor that failed to take advantage of recent advancements in 3D printing technology.

“I thought, I’ll start my own thing and offer some of the new stuff,” Jarosch said.

Out of an office at 3200 Sheridan Road, Jarosch and his small team began selling and servicing 3D printers for customers across the country.

In early 2020, Nota 3D entered the field of dental 3D printing, right before the start of the pandemic. Although it seemed like bad luck at the time, Jarosch said that, by the end of 2020, the dental world was growing. Demand for the speed and cost-effectiveness of 3D printed dental appliances grew with it.

No more multiple visits

Traditionally, creating dentures and other personalized appliances takes multiple visits to a dental expert, which in some cases are molded by hand to fit a patient.

“It was very labor intensive,” Jarosch said. “It could be weeks or months before they could get anything.”

Although Jarosch said dental 3D printing has existed for around a decade, the equipment was too large and complicated to work at a local dental clinic. Prints were typically sent to a larger lab that served hundreds of clinics.

Jarosch said his goal was to see all dental clinics have their own printing machines someday. Today, the printers are about the size of a tall mini-fridge, and can easily fit into an office.

“It’s really going to benefit the doctors’ offices themselves, and the patients as well,” Jarosch said. “But healthcare, in general, is slow to adapt.”

Nate Brown, a sales representative with Nota, said that while doctors and customers are often aware of 3D printing dental appliances, they don’t realize how much more convenient the technology has grown in recent years.

“A lot of times, we’ll go in with these samples and they’ll be shocked,” Brown said, pointing to a table of dozens of printed dentures and night guards.

Evolving technology

But 3D printed dental devices aren’t without their drawbacks. Traditional dentures generally last longer, around five to 10 years compared to the one to two years of printed dentures.

But because printing is so much cheaper than traditional methods, Jarosch said it was still a financially better decision, both for patients and doctors. And, with new, more resilient materials expected to be announced in 2022, Jarosch argued the field is advancing quickly. Such drawbacks might not be true within a few years.

“It’s been around, but we’re starting to see it grow,” Jarosch said. “What we’re doing now, it’s only been a couple of years.”

As 2021 draws to a close, Jarosch looked back at how Nota 3D fared and said he was optimistic about the coming year.

“This year has been pretty good for us,” Jarosch said, “but 2022 is going to be a big year of growth for us.”

He expects to expand his small team, currently seven people total, with additional technicians and sales representatives.

