WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Tourism spending jumps, now 13th highest in state

Kenosha County tourism almost returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 according to data released by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism, and now ranks 13th in the state for annual visitor spending, jumping five places from 2019.

With $231.9 million, 2021 marks Kenosha’s second highest level of visitor spending, just shy of the $239.7 million in 2019.

Kenosha County tourism collected $23.3 million in state and local tax revenues and accounted for 3,094 jobs with $99.6 million in related income.

Visit Kenosha President Dennis DuChene said 2021 was a strong year for Kenosha tourism, which saw less of an impact than other Wisconsin destinations because of Kenosha’s focus on leisure and sports. Those areas recovered relatively quickly from the pandemic slowdown, allowing Kenosha to jump so many places in ranking.

The only hamper to that return, DuChene said, was the continued labor shortages in the leisure and hospitality industries. In Kenosha, total employment in those areas was down around 400 people from 2019.

“So, as an employee, it’s a great time to enter that market,” DuChene said.

DuChene said 2022 was looking good, with people feeling safer to gather and travel as summer comes around.

“Almost all the events, plus some new ones are coming back,” DuChene said. “The only issue will be weather, but there’s nothing we can do about that.”

Wisconsin Tourism Ranking The 2021 Top 15 Wisconsin counties for visitor spending: Milwaukee County Sauk County Dane County Waukesha County Brown County Walworth County Door County Outagamie County Vilas County La Crosse County Oneida County Rock County Kenosha County Racine County Eau Claire County

DuChene was grateful to Visit Kenosha’s many business partners and the Kenosha community at large.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have the tourism product we have today,” DuChene said. “We’re looking forward to a busy summer.”

Based on visitor spending, Kenosha County ranks just above Racine County. Milwaukee County ranked the highest and Menominee County the lowest.

