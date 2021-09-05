WATCH NOW: New Mexican restaurant takes over at former Taco City

Burrito Taco King, a new local Mexican restaurant, has taken over the former Taco City building on 8022 22nd Ave., offering what they claim to be the largest burrito in Kenosha.
David Vera, who moved from Chicago to Kenosha a few years ago, talked about opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s hard, the employees are still trying to learn,” Vera said. “We’re still learning, but we’re going to get better.”
The process of opening a new business began about a year-and-a-half ago, when Vera saw the former Taco City building was for sale. Although BTK serves food similar to the earlier restaurant, Vera said the previous owners had removed all the restaurant equipment, meaning the building was in need of plenty of construction work.
But with the pandemic setting in, building materials and workers were in short supply, and the delays were disheartening, Vera explained.
“With the pandemic, it was really rough,” Vera said. “They told me it would take about six months” to return the building to a functioning restaurant.
Two of Vera’s family members, 13-year-old Geovonnie Amie and 19-year-old Tony Renteria, have been working with him since the beginning, Vera said. Amie, gesturing to the various stoves, freezers and fryers now crowding the kitchen, said they had to start from square one when they got the building.
“There was only the hood,” Amie said. “We built everything ground up.”
BTK has been open for about three months, although the dining room remains closed, both for health reasons and to help ease the new employees into the business, Vera said.
“It’s going okay, there’s not a lot of traffic,” Vera said. Although the construction on the new Perrine’s gas station next door had slowed things down. “It pays the bills.”
So far, reactions from customers have been positive.
“A lot of people love the food,” Vera said.
Vera said BTK’s main attraction is the “King Taco,” a 12-inch long burrito with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and customer’s choice of meat. Cost: $9.
“It’s probably the biggest burritos in Kenosha,” Vera said.
Beyond the supersized burritos, Vera is especially proud of their no-fat steak.
“It’s some good steak,” Vera said. “It’s hard to find here.”
For now, BTK is delivery only, with plans to open the dining room next year. More information on BTK can be found on their Facebook page, or by calling 262-437-8053.