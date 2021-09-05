WATCH NOW: New Mexican restaurant takes over at former Taco City

Burrito Taco King, a new local Mexican restaurant, has taken over the former Taco City building on 8022 22nd Ave., offering what they claim to be the largest burrito in Kenosha.

David Vera, who moved from Chicago to Kenosha a few years ago, talked about opening a business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard, the employees are still trying to learn,” Vera said. “We’re still learning, but we’re going to get better.”

The process of opening a new business began about a year-and-a-half ago, when Vera saw the former Taco City building was for sale. Although BTK serves food similar to the earlier restaurant, Vera said the previous owners had removed all the restaurant equipment, meaning the building was in need of plenty of construction work.

But with the pandemic setting in, building materials and workers were in short supply, and the delays were disheartening, Vera explained.

“With the pandemic, it was really rough,” Vera said. “They told me it would take about six months” to return the building to a functioning restaurant.