 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: New plaza a 'Golden' opportunity: New Golden Oil site allows company to build corporate headquarters he
0 Comments
alert top story
SOMERS

WATCH NOW: New plaza a 'Golden' opportunity: New Golden Oil site allows company to build corporate headquarters he

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The new Golden Oil plaza in Somers isn’t just another gas station. Inside, patrons will not only find the typical convenience store fare, but also some new “twists.”

“It has really been a hit with families,” sales manager Ted Gement, said of the Flavor Burst soft-serve ice-cream machine that churns out cones with ribbons of eight different flavor options. “We can barely keep the cones on the rack.”

Patrons are also enjoying the fresh-squeezed orange juice machine that allows them to watch oranges roll into tube, pivot through a slicer, and enter the press.

“We pride ourselves in offering a lot of different products that other stores don’t have,” Gement said. “We get a lot of feedback that the north side of Kenosha really needed something like this.”

The plaza, at the intersection of Highway E and 22nd Avenue (Highway Y), is conveniently located between Carthage College to the east and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to the west.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As a result, Gement said it was the ideal location to include a Subway sandwich shop with a drive-through, a Chester’s Chicken counter and Hunt Brother’s Pizza along with an in-house kitchen that makes sandwiches, wraps, salads, other grab-and-go snacks and fully prepared meals.

And in addition to the coffee, smoothie and shake machines found in many gas stations, the Golden Oil plaza has a bean-to-cup machine that grinds beans on-the-spot prior to brewing and a Nitro Bar that features Colectivo and Big Shoulders cold brew coffee and Circle kombucha on tap at a Nitro Bar.

“The college students are really liking the Nitro Bar,’ Gement said.

The location also presented the opportunity for Golden Oil to build a corporate headquarters and move offices located in both Janesville and in the truck stop on Highway 142 and the I-94 Frontage Road, under one roof.

“Having everyone under one roof will make it easier for us to continue to grow,” Gement said.

Golden Oil, which also supplies BP and Amoco fuel to other gas stations and has its own diesel brand, has 10 of its own travel centers throughout Wisconsin. It is currently working on projects in Lomira and Pleasant Prairie.

SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.

A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.

Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county. 

Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.

+8
On the Move: Kenosha County community rebounding from pandemic, civil unrest's impacts

On the Move: Kenosha County community rebounding from pandemic, civil unrest's impacts

  • James Lawson
  • 0

The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.

Despite challenges of 2020, transformation, growth of county economy continues

Despite challenges of 2020, transformation, growth of county economy continues

  • JIM KREUSER SPECIAL TO THE KENOSHA NEWS
  • 0

About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…

+4
Pritzker Military Archives & Memorial Park construction underway
Local News

Pritzker Military Archives & Memorial Park construction underway

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…

+4
Growth surges west of I-94: Bristol, Salem Lakes and Paddock Lakes growing

Growth surges west of I-94: Bristol, Salem Lakes and Paddock Lakes growing

  • JILL TATGE-ROZELL
  • 0

Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.

+6
Developments flourishing in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

Developments flourishing in Pleasant Prairie

  • Dan Truttschel
  • 0

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.

From the Mayor: Major road reconstruction, storm sewer work on tap

From the Mayor: Major road reconstruction, storm sewer work on tap

  • JOHN ANTARAMIAN
  • 0

The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.

+4
Highway S: Largest trunk highway project in Kenosha County history will be done this year
Local News

Highway S: Largest trunk highway project in Kenosha County history will be done this year

  • FOR THE KENOSHA NEWS
  • 0

The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.

+5
From the Administrator: Busiest development year in Somers' history
Local News

From the Administrator: Busiest development year in Somers' history

  • JASON PETERS SPECIAL TO THE KENOSHA NEWS
  • 0

Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.

+2
From the Village Administrator: Progress on many fronts in Pleasant Prairie
Local News

From the Village Administrator: Progress on many fronts in Pleasant Prairie

  • Nathan R. Thiel
  • 0

On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.

+2
From the Superintendent: Lessons learned this year will help address what is to come
Local News

From the Superintendent: Lessons learned this year will help address what is to come

  • Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis
  • 0

One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …

+3
From the Chancellor: Defining the meaning of progress
Local News

From the Chancellor: Defining the meaning of progress

  • Dr. Debbie Ford
  • 0

Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…

+3
PROGRESS EDITION-- INNOVATION NEIGHBORHOOD @ CHRYSLER SITE

PROGRESS EDITION-- INNOVATION NEIGHBORHOOD @ CHRYSLER SITE

  • Terry Flores
  • 0

A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert