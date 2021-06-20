WATCH NOW: New plaza a 'Golden' opportunity: New Golden Oil site allows company to build corporate headquarters he

The new Golden Oil plaza in Somers isn’t just another gas station. Inside, patrons will not only find the typical convenience store fare, but also some new “twists.”

“It has really been a hit with families,” sales manager Ted Gement, said of the Flavor Burst soft-serve ice-cream machine that churns out cones with ribbons of eight different flavor options. “We can barely keep the cones on the rack.”

Patrons are also enjoying the fresh-squeezed orange juice machine that allows them to watch oranges roll into tube, pivot through a slicer, and enter the press.

“We pride ourselves in offering a lot of different products that other stores don’t have,” Gement said. “We get a lot of feedback that the north side of Kenosha really needed something like this.”

The plaza, at the intersection of Highway E and 22nd Avenue (Highway Y), is conveniently located between Carthage College to the east and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to the west.

As a result, Gement said it was the ideal location to include a Subway sandwich shop with a drive-through, a Chester’s Chicken counter and Hunt Brother’s Pizza along with an in-house kitchen that makes sandwiches, wraps, salads, other grab-and-go snacks and fully prepared meals.