WATCH NOW: New plaza a 'Golden' opportunity: New Golden Oil site allows company to build corporate headquarters he

The new Golden Oil plaza in Somers isn’t just another gas station. Inside, patrons will not only find the typical convenience store fare, but also some new “twists.”
“It has really been a hit with families,” sales manager Ted Gement, said of the Flavor Burst soft-serve ice-cream machine that churns out cones with ribbons of eight different flavor options. “We can barely keep the cones on the rack.”
Patrons are also enjoying the fresh-squeezed orange juice machine that allows them to watch oranges roll into tube, pivot through a slicer, and enter the press.
“We pride ourselves in offering a lot of different products that other stores don’t have,” Gement said. “We get a lot of feedback that the north side of Kenosha really needed something like this.”
The plaza, at the intersection of Highway E and 22nd Avenue (Highway Y), is conveniently located between Carthage College to the east and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside to the west.
As a result, Gement said it was the ideal location to include a Subway sandwich shop with a drive-through, a Chester’s Chicken counter and Hunt Brother’s Pizza along with an in-house kitchen that makes sandwiches, wraps, salads, other grab-and-go snacks and fully prepared meals.
And in addition to the coffee, smoothie and shake machines found in many gas stations, the Golden Oil plaza has a bean-to-cup machine that grinds beans on-the-spot prior to brewing and a Nitro Bar that features Colectivo and Big Shoulders cold brew coffee and Circle kombucha on tap at a Nitro Bar.
“The college students are really liking the Nitro Bar,’ Gement said.
The location also presented the opportunity for Golden Oil to build a corporate headquarters and move offices located in both Janesville and in the truck stop on Highway 142 and the I-94 Frontage Road, under one roof.
“Having everyone under one roof will make it easier for us to continue to grow,” Gement said.
Golden Oil, which also supplies BP and Amoco fuel to other gas stations and has its own diesel brand, has 10 of its own travel centers throughout Wisconsin. It is currently working on projects in Lomira and Pleasant Prairie.
SPECIAL REPORT: Forward Kenosha County -- A look at the development and innovation in our community
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
Kenosha County’s residents and business community faced a pandemic, project and economic slowdowns and civil unrest and yet still there were examples of positive and significant developments.
A list of major employers in Kenosha County compiled by the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, had 23 names on it in 2008. It now totals roughly 50 and is continuing to grow.
Making strategic, long-term investments in our infrastructure, the county laid the groundwork to attract dozens of major employers and thousands of jobs to the county.
Attached are several stories that ran in the Sunday, March 21, special section, Forward Kenosha County. Look for the second part of the special section in the Sunday, March 28 edition of the Kenosha News.
The past year could be described as one of unforeseen challenges, change and resourcefulness.
About a year ago, I wrote to you on these pages about the wholesale transformation of Kenosha County’s economy that occurred over the 12 years…
SOMERS — Not even two years since plans for the project were first announced to the public, the first construction of the Pritzker Military Ar…
Communities west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha County are seeing a mix of new commercial, industrial and residential development.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Make no mistake, developments in the village have been and continue to come at a fast and furious pace.
The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.
The largest county trunk highway project in Kenosha County’s history is entering its second and final year of construction this spring.
Like all communities, Somers has been weathering the storm of COVID-19.
On behalf of the Village of Pleasant Prairie, I am pleased to share an update on the past year and some exciting developments underway for 2021.
One of the most difficult things about COVID-19 is the unknown factors it radiates. As a school district, we continuously plan for the future …
Progress. During the past 12 months progress could, in many cases, be defined as “maintaining and sustaining.” At the University of Wisconsin-…
A 107-acre swath of land east of 30th Avenue between 52nd and 60th streets, once the seat of a bustling auto industry and later a brownfield b…