WATCH NOW: New Silver Lake restaurant hopes to revitalize downtown; co-owners plan second shop in April

SILVER LAKE — Owners of the new Silver Spoon Gastropub & Pizzeria hope to breathe some life into downtown Silver Lake by anchoring the business district with a flagship restaurant.

“We wanted to bring back people and the energy,” said co-owner Ken Naselius, who some may recognize as the man in a fedora-style chef hat who formerly worked at the Village Pub on Cogswell Drive.

If the most recent “Cantina night” crowd is any indication, people are hungry for more options.

“We flipped the dining room four times,” said co-owner David Allen Staral, who approached Naselius with the idea of opening the restaurant.

Davis is hopeful one successful business could be enough to convince others to set sail on a new venture and reinvest in the area.

The new gastropub is located at 101 S. Second St., in a former bank building that, for more than 30 years was the Taste of Italy restaurant. David said he began negotiating with the former owners last July. Patrons will be pleased to know the deal they struck included the Taste of Italy pizza dough recipe.

It was Ken’s wife Barbara Naselius, also a partner, who came up with the name Silver Spoon Gastropub & Pizzeria.

“We all said right away, ‘That just fits,’” Ken said. “It pays homage to the white table cloths that have been used here forever and it pays homage to Silver Lake.”

The “signature table setting” also includes a silver spoon and cloth napkins folded in supper-club style. Patrons are served complimentary pizza dough bites and a roasted garlic, parmesan “spoon dip,” in keeping with the upscale comfort food atmosphere of a gastropub.

Ice cream, sweet shop planned

In April, the partners will also open Silver Spoon Ice Cream and Sweets in a storefront across the street. It will feature Chocolate Schoppe ice-cream, homemade candies, fresh-baked cookies and other treats.

In addition to their regular menu, the restaurant holds special multi-course specialty dinner events, for which limited-seating tickets are sold. For example, there will be a tequila tasting/food pairing event on March 9.

The have brunch, lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday, when they are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. They are open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Ken said people are most surprised to hear most everything is made from scratch using food from local suppliers and is made fresh daily. In addition to making all the sauces and dressings, Ken, a former butcher, cuts his own USDA meats and makes his own chorizo and andouille sausage. The brunch also features fresh-baked cinnamon rolls and made-to-order frittatas and omelets.

Tradition, plus variety

“You can have a strong, small menu and still be able to do just about whatever you want for your specials,” Ken said.

David said the locals want variety. To meet that demand, they offer some of the same signature Italian dishes that patrons of Taste of Italy longed for after the restaurant closed, but also mix things up. For example, there is a breakfast burger topped with peanut butter, bacon and a fried egg.

“We want to strike that balance for those who still want the traditional Italian food and those who want new, fresh dishes,” David said.

Ken said he often seeks input from customers on new dishes.

“If I’m working on something, I’ll just bring it out and say ‘Try this,’” he said. “That feedback is part of what I use to qualify it has that ‘wow’ factor I’m after.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0