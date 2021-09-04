 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: New warehouse rising across Highway H from the Kenosha Airport
0 Comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: New warehouse rising across Highway H from the Kenosha Airport

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Speculative Warehouse

Construction crews are busy at the new warehouse on 88th Avenue, adjacent to the Kenosha Airport. Construction on the 756,000-square-foot building is planned to be completed by early spring.

 JOE STATES, Kenosha News

Across from the Kenosha Airport on Highway H, concrete walls of new warehouse are already rising. Construction on a 765,000-square-foot speculative warehouse began about two months ago. It is planned to be completed by early spring, according to a city official.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Located between the Kenosha Yard Waste Drop-off Site and the Kenosha County Detention Center, on 88th Avenue., the exact use of the future warehouse is still uncertain, according to Brian Wilke, development coordinator of the Planning & Zoning division in the City of Kenosha’s Development Department.

“At this point, there are no tenants or anything,” Wilke said.

Speculative buildings such as this are built with the hope of attracting a buyer during or after construction.

According to Wilke, two properties near the warehouse lot, owned by the same individual, were purchased in February. Farm buildings on the sites were recently razed.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert