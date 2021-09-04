WATCH NOW: New warehouse rising across Highway H from the Kenosha Airport

Across from the Kenosha Airport on Highway H, concrete walls of new warehouse are already rising. Construction on a 765,000-square-foot speculative warehouse began about two months ago. It is planned to be completed by early spring, according to a city official.

Located between the Kenosha Yard Waste Drop-off Site and the Kenosha County Detention Center, on 88th Avenue., the exact use of the future warehouse is still uncertain, according to Brian Wilke, development coordinator of the Planning & Zoning division in the City of Kenosha’s Development Department.

“At this point, there are no tenants or anything,” Wilke said.

Speculative buildings such as this are built with the hope of attracting a buyer during or after construction.

According to Wilke, two properties near the warehouse lot, owned by the same individual, were purchased in February. Farm buildings on the sites were recently razed.

