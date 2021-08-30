WATCH NOW: Rubber Ducky Farmstand gets a new home at the former location of Harvest Time Orchard.in Twin Lakes

Jason said that, while he and his wife Joelle always had a “green thumb,” they weren’t farmers. They had simply started selling produce from their garden during the pandemic.

“We realized really quickly people wanted the farm stand experience,” Dalke said. “People want the story of where their food comes from.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kurt, who also has two daughters, said the stand became too much for the Dalkes to run alone.

“Once it started getting bigger, it became something two people couldn’t do,” Kurt said.

The name was later changed to Rubber Ducky Farmstands to be more child-inclusive. As an added benefit Jason said said the name grabs the attention of people driving by.

“We wanted to create something fun,” Dalke said. “What better symbol than rubber ducks?”

Unforeseen downside

Last month, after cars lined up along Highway KD trying to buy the business’s locally grown produce, the county informed Rubber Ducky Farmstands that they had to move their stand from the family’s one-acre residential property. Dalke said he understood their explanations.

“I’m not mad at the county,” Dalke said.