WATCH NOW: Rubber Ducky Farmstand gets a new home at the former location of Harvest Time Orchard.in Twin Lakes

After being briefly shuttered in July, Rubber Ducky Farmstands has found a new home at the former location of Harvest Time Orchard. Plans call for a Friday opening.
The store is located at 36116 128th St., Twin Lakes. Jason Dalke, who started the stand last year during the pandemic, said the owners, who had closed the orchard after they retired, felt the farm stand was a better fit than other businesses that had offered to rent the space.
Dalke said the new store will offer corn, fresh produce, apples, honey, jarred items, cold-pressed soaps, candles, custom wood signs, pumpkins and more.
While apple picking won’t be available this year, as the location’s orchard has “returned to nature,” Dalke said they’ve partnered with local farmers to get all the products they need.
“The new location is going to be really exciting,” Dalke said.
Kurt and Kristin Martiny, the Dalkes’ neighbors who joined the couple early in the farm stand venture, said the former owners of the Harvest Time Orchard location were all for the idea.
“They’re very easy people to work with,” Kurt said. “It just made sense to partner with them.”
Originally called June and Jem’s Farmstand, named for the the Dalkes’daughters, the stand was a surprise success.
Jason said that, while he and his wife Joelle always had a “green thumb,” they weren’t farmers. They had simply started selling produce from their garden during the pandemic.
“We realized really quickly people wanted the farm stand experience,” Dalke said. “People want the story of where their food comes from.”
Kurt, who also has two daughters, said the stand became too much for the Dalkes to run alone.
“Once it started getting bigger, it became something two people couldn’t do,” Kurt said.
The name was later changed to Rubber Ducky Farmstands to be more child-inclusive. As an added benefit Jason said said the name grabs the attention of people driving by.
“We wanted to create something fun,” Dalke said. “What better symbol than rubber ducks?”
Unforeseen downside
Last month, after cars lined up along Highway KD trying to buy the business’s locally grown produce, the county informed Rubber Ducky Farmstands that they had to move their stand from the family’s one-acre residential property. Dalke said he understood their explanations.
“I’m not mad at the county,” Dalke said.
“I don’t want the county ever to be (seen) as the bad guy.”
Jason said the county had been supportive, and worked with them to reach a compromise until a more permanent solution could be found. Jason also thanked Randall Township officials for their help and support.
With the new location almost ready, Jason said they have plenty of plans in the work, such as the “singing pumpkins,” for October, and a fundraiser event for the Kenosha Police K-9 unit. If things go well, Jason said he may even turn the stand into his full-time job.
“With the amount of excitement and businesses we’ve gotten,” Jason said, “we’re excitedly confident.”
The new location will officially open Friday, and will be open Thursdays through Sundays through Oct. 31.