A longtime Kenosha laundromat is under new ownership, with Scrubby Duds Laundry Services, 7701 Sheridan Road, holding a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to celebrate.

Crystal Lee and Dan Tinker said they had talked about owning a business together for some time to create passive income. They purchased the laundromat on Oct.1 this year, and in less than a week it was open under their ownership.

During the ribbon cutting ceremonies, long-time customers, friends and family crowded the laundromat.

The business has been around for more than 20 years, so already has a “great customer base,” Lee said.

“It’s great, it’s rewarding, it’s something we can give back to the community while supporting ourselves and learning,” Lee said.

Tinker, a lifelong Kenosha resident, said the experience had been draining but rewarding.

“I’m tired and exhausted,” Tinker said. “It’s great, it’s great to be your own boss. It’s a cool opportunity to bring something into the community.”

Scrubby Duds offers wash and fold services with free local delivery, meaning they can pick up and drop off customers’ laundry. For the month of December, Lee said they’re offering 10% off their wash and fold services.