WATCH NOW: Serving up restaurant relief: Local owners take a look at new federal assistance

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been kind to the restaurant industry, but a new federal assistance program may help some turn the tide.
The Biden Administration has signed the American Rescue Plan that includes $28.6 billion for restaurants as part of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The Small Business Administration will manage it.
The aid couldn’t come fast enough, industry leaders said.
“Pre-COVID, restaurants represented a $10.7 billion industry in Wisconsin, with 281,000 restaurant and food service jobs,” said Kristine Hillmer, president and chief executive officer of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association. In Wisconsin, the industry is the third largest employer. Yet, in the past year, Wisconsin may have lost up to 20% of restaurant/food service establishments.
“There may have been even more losses, we just don’t know. Some owners may have just closed their doors, never to reopen,” she said.
During the pandemic, survival came to the innovative. Establishments that began offering pick-up services, making special food package deals and, more recently, selling carry out cocktails have weathered the pandemic storm for now.
Others, especially those that were unable to get CARE Act Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds, temporarily closed hoping for a better time to open.
A recent National Restaurant Association survey revealed that although total sales trended higher in recent weeks, business conditions remain far from normal for many Wisconsin restaurants. Overall, 71% of restaurant operators say their total sales volume this past March was lower than it would normally be in the absence of COVID-19. Some 83% of the surveyed restaurant operators said their current staffing level is lower than what it would normally be prior to COVID-19.
Moreover, they say costs are up for food, labor and occupancy.
Local owners likely to apply
As of Friday, few Kenosha County restaurant and food service operators knew about it.
Anne Benson, owner of Oliver’s Bakery, 3526 Roosevelt Road, plans to apply. Earlier this year, she was rejected for a PPP loan because she did not meet the stiffer requirements. Although she qualified in 2020, under this year’s guidelines, she would have to report a 25% loss.
“I would have been out of business if I had,” she said. Oliver’s got a boost from regular customers and other community residents who responded to a story about her plight. In mid-January, people lined up around the block on a Friday and the next day to make purchases in support of her business.
“It was a show of community support,” she said. “People really need to support small businesses.”
She looks to stay in business. “I’m a fighter. I’ll do whatever I can do,” she said.
Robert Greskoviak, owner of Villa D’ Carlo, 5140 Sixth Ave., said he is starting to see an uptick in business. He welcomes the new relief fund.
However, the generous unemployment benefits being paid under federal stimulus programs is causing restaurants problems because they cannot find help for the spring and summer months. Some food service workers have found unemployment to be more lucrative than working. “This will adversely affect many small businesses,” Greskoviak said. “I’m afraid, with pent-up demand, many people have saved up quite a bit of money and will be going out in force — as soon as the weather breaks.” A shortage of workers and pent-up demand from people who want to dine out again could cause service problems.
Application period
The SBA has not announced when it will begin accepting applications, but it has posted a sample application and a guide to help restaurant owners prepare.
When the SBA opens the portal for applications, during the first seven days it will be open to small establishments and those owned by women, minorities, and veterans and socio-economic disadvantaged owners. Afterward, it will be opened to all. Hillmer suggests owners should prepare themselves to submit their applications.
“After the first seven days it will be first-come, first-served,” she said. There remain concerns the federal assistance won’t be enough.
“It’s $28.6 billion, but $150 billion is needed. We’re not sure whether there will be another round after this one,” she said.
For program information, go to: https://sba.gov/restaurants. It provide program details, how to get help with the application, who can apply.