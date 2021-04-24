WATCH NOW: Serving up restaurant relief: Local owners take a look at new federal assistance

She looks to stay in business. “I’m a fighter. I’ll do whatever I can do,” she said.

Robert Greskoviak, owner of Villa D’ Carlo, 5140 Sixth Ave., said he is starting to see an uptick in business. He welcomes the new relief fund.

However, the generous unemployment benefits being paid under federal stimulus programs is causing restaurants problems because they cannot find help for the spring and summer months. Some food service workers have found unemployment to be more lucrative than working. “This will adversely affect many small businesses,” Greskoviak said. “I’m afraid, with pent-up demand, many people have saved up quite a bit of money and will be going out in force — as soon as the weather breaks.” A shortage of workers and pent-up demand from people who want to dine out again could cause service problems.

Application period

The SBA has not announced when it will begin accepting applications, but it has posted a sample application and a guide to help restaurant owners prepare.