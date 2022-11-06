A new store is camped out at Deberge’s Framing and Gallery, 2008 63rd St.

The World War II mens-focused boutique Sgt. Pickers, which will be holding an open house on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can enter the store within a store by going through the west entrance of Deberge’s and walking through the doorway to what was formerly a storage and display space for the gallery.

Store operator John Henken, the husband of Deberge’s Framing and Gallery co-owner Barb DeBerge, said he got the idea for Sgt. Pickers several months ago while shopping for vintage items.

“For the last three years, I’ve been trying to find out my next chapter, until I met this guy,” Henken said, picking up a porcelain cookie jar designed to look like a solider in army uniform. “He just seized my imagination; I started thinking I could form a store around him.”

Over the next four and a half months, Henken said he began pulling the store together, and now has an eclectic collection of vintage items, art, furniture, shoes and clothing, primarily themed around the 1940s and 50s.

“It’s a celebration of veterans,” Henken said. “The men and women in the service and what they give to us.”

Henken, a retired industrial designer, said he wanted the items to be beautiful in their simplicity, something special for their “discerning” clientele to buy.

“I want it to be that jacket that makes you smile at an event, that chair that is the jewel of your living room,” Henken said. “And I want to do it with a sense of humor.”

His wife Barb and her sister Kim were both supportive of the idea from the start. Since the two stores are attached, they hope each will help build up the other, bringing in new clientele that might not have gone to just one or the other.

“It’s exciting; we’re guilty of being more female-centric so this is good,” Kim DeBerge said. “It should be a very symbiotic relationship.”

Kim said she considered it a rebirth of the Uptown community, and Barb said it would be a “new adventure” for both them and the Uptown community.

“It adds an element to the store we’ve never had or even thought to have,” Barb DeBerge said.

Henken, who first met Barb several years ago when he was stuck in traffic in front of the store, said the store was his way of giving back to the city.

“I came to Kenosha 15 years ago (and) the community welcomed me with open arms,” Henken said. “So this store is also a love letter to Kenosha.”