Waterford Stillhouse produces sanitizer to meet community needs

WATERFORD — Waterford Stillhouse, a microdistillery that was set to open in Waterford this summer, converted to sanitizer production before its owners, Brandon and Tammie Begotka, were even ready to open their doors.
The Begotkas, who have three sons under the age of 8, were involved in the Waterford community through volunteering and running several programs, including the Tichigan Lake Treasure hunt, the Waterford Bow Fishing Bash and the HGTV takes over Waterford project.
A few years ago, the couple decided they wanted to bring something new to the community: a distillery.
Tammie Begotka said that she works part-time as an occupational therapist while her husband is an optometrist with a second degree in chemistry from Carthage College.
“He’s always really been interested in that (chemistry),” Begotka said. “So we thought a distillery would be a unique business that would help to bring something different to the area.”
The Begotkas spent the last two years researching and planning their distillery as well as securing the necessary permits to prepare their Main Street location to open. The distillery was to have drinks for the whole family, including specialty soda and nonalcoholic drinks for the kids and adults alike.
Then, COVID-19 reached the United States.
Switching gears
The Begotkas, in response to a village administrator’s request, obtained their permits in three weeks to be able to produce the sanitizer. The next challenge was already beginning: sourcing.
Begotka said the couple had difficulty finding hydrogen peroxide, a key ingredient in the sanitizer recipe mandated for distilleries by the FDA, as well as containers.
While a bulk order was placed, Begotka said the shipping was delayed on multiple occasions. In response to customers overbuying due to the pandemic, local stores were limiting customers to a single bottle. But they made an exception for the Begotkas.
“We are so thankful to area businesses for working with us and allowing us to purchase small bottles in large quantities,” Begotka said. “That saved us for a couple of weeks until we got our bulk order.”
As for containers, Begotkas now have several varieties available, but first bottled their sanitizer in milk jugs because that was all they were able to source. They currently offer gallon jugs for $40, gallon jugs with pumps for $45, 32-ounce pump bottles for $18 and 16-ounce spray bottles for $12.
The distillery, located at 228 E. Main (just east of the intersection of Main and First Street (Highway 20/83) is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays for pickup sanitizer orders.
Opening on hold
While the future opening of the true distillery, which the Begotkas dreamed of being a “Waterford experience,” remains unclear, Tammie Begotka said they are grateful for this opportunity and the “outpour of community support” they have received.
“Just being able to provide something that the community really needs —we’re just so thankful that God has given us that opportunity,” Begotka said.
Begotka noted that COVID-19 has presented a set of unique challenges to businesses, but also said it has been interesting to watch businesses adapt so quickly to the ever-evolving situation.
“It’s just really neat to see all the innovation going on,” Begotka said. “I mean, this is America, we can do this.”
