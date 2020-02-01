Wausau homes award

Wausau Homes Kenosha recently earned two awards for builder excellence: the Platinum Builder award, and the Voice of the Customer award.

The awards were presented to owner Justin Mathis at the annual Wausau Homes Builder Conference in Madison earlier this month.

The Platinum Builder award goes to the builder who achieved the strongest ratings in three categories: customer satisfaction, creative marketing, and share of the homebuilding market in their area.

The Voice of the Customer award is earned through a high customer satisfaction rating.

“It’s an honor to be recognized,” said Mathis. “It was a team effort. This award was earned by everybody, including our sub-contractors and many outside partners. Together, we’re committed to building high-quality homes on time, with a firm price up front, and customizing each home to fit the homebuyer’s specific lifestyle needs.”

The Wausau Homes Kenosha Design Studio, is located at 7600 75th St., Suite 124.

