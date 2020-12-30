WEDC awards 17 Kenosha businesses $1.45 million in Disaster Recovery Microloans

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has awarded $1.45 million in Disaster Recovery Microloans to 17 area businesses and commercial property owners that suffered damage during the two days of civil unrest in late August.
The Kenosha Area Business Alliance and WEDC announced the awards Wednesday. Seventeen recipients were awarded loans of up to $50,000. KABA will administer the no-interest loans, which have a five-year repayment period, a six-month deferment and are intended to assist with repair work and other short-term operating expenses.
Each loan recipient can have up to 50 percent of their loan amount forgiven if they meet certain program criteria.
Some business owners feared that their insurance coverage would not cover the cost of re-opening their businesses. They hoped to put together a package of funding to reopen their businesses.
“We are thankful for these dollars and appreciate KABA’s assistance,” said Georgina Posada, owner of Uptown’s Luminarias Banquet Hall. “We suffered significant damage this summer and insurance proceeds did not cover our losses.”
Abel Alejo, owner of La Estella Supermarket, said he is determined to rebuild in Uptown. He wants to build a larger supermarket to offer more fresh meats and vegetables. He feels it’s important to rebuild in Uptown because the neighborhood does not have a store where residents can go for fresh food.
Alejo has been working to put together a financial package to rebuild. He hopes to re-open later in 2021.
Additional Uptown renewal
Gorman & Co., a Madison-based developer, has announced plans to construct a mixed-use retail and residential complex in Uptown.
The $18 million project features 104 apartments and 24,900 square feet of commerce space. Gorman is collaborating with KABA using a package of funding grants.
“We are very appreciative of the support from Governor Evers and the WEDC through the Disaster Recovery Program,” KABA president Todd Battle said. “In the days that followed the civil unrest in Kenosha, we worked collaboratively to leverage this program to help impacted Kenosha businesses and property owners.”
The applications were reviewed and awarded by a 17-person committee of businesses and non-profit organization volunteers.
A number of Kenosha businesses suffered varying amounts of damage during the unrest. Several in Uptown were destroyed, including the La Estella Supermarket, Uptown Restaurant, Uptown Beauty, the Mattress Shoppe, City Kicks and Luminarias Banquet Hall.
Affordable Auto Sales of America, the Apis Hotel and the owners of Something Different and Wine Knot Bar & Bistro were also awarded the microloans.
KABA said $2.5 million is still available for affected businesses. Applications are being accepted and reviewed for future awards. To apply, visit kaba.org/Kenosha%20_Cty_DRM_2020. For more information, visit wedc.org/disasterrecovery.