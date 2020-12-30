WEDC awards 17 Kenosha businesses $1.45 million in Disaster Recovery Microloans

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has awarded $1.45 million in Disaster Recovery Microloans to 17 area businesses and commercial property owners that suffered damage during the two days of civil unrest in late August.

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance and WEDC announced the awards Wednesday. Seventeen recipients were awarded loans of up to $50,000. KABA will administer the no-interest loans, which have a five-year repayment period, a six-month deferment and are intended to assist with repair work and other short-term operating expenses.

Each loan recipient can have up to 50 percent of their loan amount forgiven if they meet certain program criteria.

Some business owners feared that their insurance coverage would not cover the cost of re-opening their businesses. They hoped to put together a package of funding to reopen their businesses.

“We are thankful for these dollars and appreciate KABA’s assistance,” said Georgina Posada, owner of Uptown’s Luminarias Banquet Hall. “We suffered significant damage this summer and insurance proceeds did not cover our losses.”