WEDC launches Main Street portal to help small local businesses market online
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. has launched an online service to help Main Street small businesses that have suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic to market merchandise to shoppers.

The new portal, www.mainstreetwi.com, is formally known as the Main Street Marketplace. It lists more than 230 Main Street businesses across the state.

The service will offer a wide variety of merchandise to shoppers who reside in and outside of Wisconsin.

Four of Kenosha’s downtown businesses are already on the list. They include: A Summer's Garden Florist, a business that offers plants, floral arrangements and gifts; Bisou Lingerie, a women’s apparel shop; Red Line Cycles, an automotive shop that sells motorcycles, scooters and accessories; and Authentique, a shop that markets furniture, gifts, home goods and jewelry.

“Local small businesses have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said WEDC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Missy Hughes. “This is a great opportunity to help sustain local and small business in our downtown districts throughout Wisconsin.”

WEDC said the portal is designed to encourage consumers to shop small and support local businesses. Shoppers can search by geography or category.

“It’s downtown direct to your door," WEDC said.

The WEDC said many small businesses affected by the pandemic have had difficulty letting customers know their favorite products are still available online.  

The Main Street Marketplace helps businesses and consumers make these connections while also showcasing the wide variety of retail offerings available in Wisconsin — from clothing to coffee, and from vintage vinyl records to decorative glass.

For more information on the program, visit www.wedc.org

