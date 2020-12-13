WHEDA sets deadline and updates tax credit application process

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has updated its application process and set December 18 as the deadline for developers to apply for the 2021 federal and state tax credits.
The deadline for the competitive tax credits for the 4% state, and 9% and 4% federal tax credits is 5 p.m. Dec. 18. The credits total an estimated $31 million for the upcoming year.
WHEDA awards tax credits to developers who sell them to private investors to obtain funding.
It helps developers obtain state and federal tax credits to build low-cost housing. The tax credit programs encourage developers to create affordable housing by offering dollar-for-dollar reduction of income taxes owed by owners/investors in qualified projects for tenants whose incomes are at or below 60% of the county median income.
WHEDA said the changes will allow developers to overcome challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Developers have reported that the coronavirus has affected the delivery of building materials and supplies.
On Thursday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported that 71% of commercial construction contractors have faced at least one material shortage.
WHEDA said the deadline accommodates its transition to a new software platform. The application incorporates a series of changes developed through “a robust public engagement process with developers and community members that included in-person and online meetings as well as an online public survey.”
The tax credit allocation plan, according to WHEDA, reflects greater emphasis on integration of supportive services, rural developments; opportunities for developers from underserved communities; and increased scoring of sustainability features.
“This is the first year that WHEDA will accept applications for the federal and state programs at the same time,” Matthew Childress, commercial lending product manager, said. “WHEDA and our development partners are moving together onto a replacement software solution to replace our long tenured system.”
He said WHEDA expects “consistent demand for the competitive housing credits projects.”
Since 1986, WHEDA has awarded more than $445 million in affordable-housing tax credits, resulting in development and rehabilitation of more than 53,000 units of rental housing for low-to moderate-income families, seniors and vulnerable community members.
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
THE APIS RESTAURANT
The Apis
The Apis
CHEF DANIELLE WEYBRIGHT
Danielle Weybright
ISERMANN BUILDING
ISERMANN BUILDING
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.