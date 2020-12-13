WHEDA sets deadline and updates tax credit application process

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority has updated its application process and set December 18 as the deadline for developers to apply for the 2021 federal and state tax credits.

The deadline for the competitive tax credits for the 4% state, and 9% and 4% federal tax credits is 5 p.m. Dec. 18. The credits total an estimated $31 million for the upcoming year.

WHEDA awards tax credits to developers who sell them to private investors to obtain funding.

It helps developers obtain state and federal tax credits to build low-cost housing. The tax credit programs encourage developers to create affordable housing by offering dollar-for-dollar reduction of income taxes owed by owners/investors in qualified projects for tenants whose incomes are at or below 60% of the county median income.

WHEDA said the changes will allow developers to overcome challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Developers have reported that the coronavirus has affected the delivery of building materials and supplies.

On Thursday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported that 71% of commercial construction contractors have faced at least one material shortage.