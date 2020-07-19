Wine Knot plans to reopen next week

McDonald credits the chef, General Manager Brian Haberski and his staff for providing outstanding customer service that has helped to build the restaurant’s reputation.

Before the pandemic, Wine Knot had comfortable seating for 80 inside and 50 outdoors, weather permitting.

Even with expanded outdoor seating, McDonald believes initially only half of the patrons will return.

“We probably won’t have everyone coming back. People don’t feel comfortable,” McDonald said. “They aren’t comfortable sitting inside, even at 6 feet apart.”

McDonald said he had been thinking of how he was going to make it work.

“It’s been really difficult,” McDonald said. “It’s going to be a learning process.”

During the shutdown, “We have been communicating with our staff and have taken a very conservative approach to reopening to consider the staff’s financial well-being. Everyone’s situation is different — infants at home, frequent contact with parents or other high-risk populations,” McDonald said.

The financial well-being of his 26 employees was a significant concern. He could have reopened sooner, but he wanted them to qualify for the extra $600 a week unemployment supplement.