Wine Knot plans to reopen next week

Wine Knot Bar & Bistro, a downtown Kenosha dining anchor, plans to reopen at the end of the month with expanded outdoor seating to accommodate safe distancing needs.
Recognized as the city’s first dedicated wine bar, Wine Knot, located at 5611 Sixth Ave., closed March 15 during the start of the state’s COVID-19 Safe at Home order.
While other downtown businesses reopened in June, owner Terry McDonald held off partly to help employees and to plan how he would implement changes to ensure safety.
“We’re not on the leading edge, we have been conservative. We wanted to be patient,” said McDonald who opened the restaurant 16 years ago with business partner, Jesse Pentecost. He looks forward to celebrating the anniversary with a special “Sweet Sixteen” promotion.
“We appreciate our loyal patrons and our employees,” Pentecost added. “We wanted to reopen with some changes to make them comfortable.”
Though Wine Knot has some sidewalk patio seating, McDonald has asked the Kenosha City Council to also use some of its back parking lot and alley.
McDonald said he would open on Monday, July 27.
“We are cleaning and preparing the restaurant for safe operation, and awaiting city approval of additional outdoor seating,” he said.
McDonald credits the chef, General Manager Brian Haberski and his staff for providing outstanding customer service that has helped to build the restaurant’s reputation.
Before the pandemic, Wine Knot had comfortable seating for 80 inside and 50 outdoors, weather permitting.
Even with expanded outdoor seating, McDonald believes initially only half of the patrons will return.
“We probably won’t have everyone coming back. People don’t feel comfortable,” McDonald said. “They aren’t comfortable sitting inside, even at 6 feet apart.”
McDonald said he had been thinking of how he was going to make it work.
“It’s been really difficult,” McDonald said. “It’s going to be a learning process.”
During the shutdown, “We have been communicating with our staff and have taken a very conservative approach to reopening to consider the staff’s financial well-being. Everyone’s situation is different — infants at home, frequent contact with parents or other high-risk populations,” McDonald said.
The financial well-being of his 26 employees was a significant concern. He could have reopened sooner, but he wanted them to qualify for the extra $600 a week unemployment supplement.
“In addition to the coronavirus exposure risk, coming back to work before the supplement ended might result in them making less money,” McDonald said. “This is by no means a criticism of restaurants that have opened. Everyone’s situation is different.”
McDonald said he is grateful to the organizations that have provided small business recovery grants to offset Wine Knot’s expenses. The restaurant received a forgivable Downtown Kenosha Inc. loan and a Kenosha Area Business Alliance grant.
For more information on the business, visit wine-knot.com or the Wine Knot Facebook page.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.