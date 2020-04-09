Wisconsin businesses call on Gov. Evers for a plan to restart economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON – Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – along with 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce – sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday calling on his administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again – starting on April 24.

The letter, while understanding of the importance of public health, puts a focus on the health of Wisconsin’s economy.

The business community stresses in the letter that Wisconsin’s economy has been hit particularly hard by the governor’s Safer at Home order.

Foot traffic is down at retail businesses and restaurants as much as 75 percent. Nearly 300,000 unemployment claims were filed in March alone. And the state’s unemployment rate is estimated to be over 13 percent – the highest in recorded history.

Wisconsin’s business community simply asks Evers to provide certainty to employers and their employees. The process of restarting the economy should begin on April 24 when the current Safer at Home order expires.