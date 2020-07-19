Your CBD Store owner cultivates business in Kenosha

It offers also skin care products, lip balm and CBD-infused collagen products under the SunFlora brand.

Tenhaken’s wife, Chelle, created her own brand of moisturizing cream.

The store also offers raw hemp for smoothies and bath bombs for those who wish to soak in a bathtub.

“We’ve had people come in who had heard about CBD and didn’t know much about it. They would describe a problem and we would consult with them,” said Tenhaken. “We had an older woman come in who was bent over. After learning how it works, she tried it and the next time we saw her, she walked in standing upright.”

Educating customers, training store staff

Educating customers is an important service, Tenhaken said. “It is important to listen and help them understand how the various products work and which one they should try.”

For example, someone who has had their gall bladder removed cannot digest the oil products. “We tell them about the water-soluble products,” Tenhaken said.

Tenhaken spends much of his time in Iowa. He visits the Kenosha store frequently and runs it with Chelle and his manager, Kristi Schmudde.