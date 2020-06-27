Zilber building another industrial facility in the Business Park of Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Zilber Property Group, an active commercial real estate development company, is constructing another industrial facility in the Business Park of Kenosha.

The Milwaukee-based Zilber announced Thursday that it has begun construction on the 23,359 square foot speculative building that is scheduled for completed later this fall.

Located in the 240-acre Business park of Kenosha, the facility offers easy access to Interstate 94. Chelsea Couette, the company’s business manager said the building is being designed for a manufacturing or distribution tenant. It will have two loading docks, a drive-in door has a 24-foot height clearance and will have 26 parking spaces.

Located at 8911 58th Place, it will be Zilber’s fourth industrial facility in the business park. It is erecting the building with its partnership with the Pinnacle Engineering Group, Partners in Design and the Riley Construction Co.

Zilber Ltd’s executive vice president, John Kersey said, “The Business Park of Kenosha has proven to be a successful location for us to invest and attract a wide range of industrial users. We continue to remain confident in the Kenosha County industrial market.”