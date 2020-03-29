Zilber Property Group to build two industrial facilities

Zilber Property Group has been active in Kenosha County, building speculative buildings throughout the region.
It February, it had signed leases to build two new industrial buildings in the Salem Business Park.
Stabio North America will occupy approximately 110,500 square feet in one building while Advent Tool and Manufacturing Inc. will occupy approximately 25,000 square feet of a 50,000-square-foot industrial building in the same park.
The remaining 25,000 square feet will be made available to industrial users in the market.
Pending governmental approvals, Zilber will begin construction on both industrial facilities this spring. The institutional-quality, build-to-suit industrial facilities are anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Stabio North America, headquartered in Bristol, specializes in producing cold-formed parts. Advent Tool, based in Antioch, Ill., is a custom manufacturer of thread and form milling products.
In addition, the Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved plans in February for two proposed speculative buildings for an industrial development on 23 acres at the southwest corner of 108th Street and Green Bay Road.
The board approved the master conceptual plan and a floodplain boundary adjustment to accommodate the Milwaukee-based Zilber Property Group’s proposed buildings — one at 147,600 square feet and the other 60,758 feet — on the site.
The larger building would be to the north, nearest 108th Street, with the smaller tucked behind it to the south. Parking lots with 251 car spaces and 58 truck parking spaces will serve both buildings, according to Zilber’s plans.
Tenants for the future buildings have yet to be named, according to village officials. Construction on the buildings is expected to begin as early as fall of 2021.
