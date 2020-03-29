Zilber Property Group to build two industrial facilities

Zilber Property Group has been active in Kenosha County, building speculative buildings throughout the region.

It February, it had signed leases to build two new industrial buildings in the Salem Business Park.

Stabio North America will occupy approximately 110,500 square feet in one building while Advent Tool and Manufacturing Inc. will occupy approximately 25,000 square feet of a 50,000-square-foot industrial building in the same park.

The remaining 25,000 square feet will be made available to industrial users in the market.

Pending governmental approvals, Zilber will begin construction on both industrial facilities this spring. The institutional-quality, build-to-suit industrial facilities are anticipated to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Stabio North America, headquartered in Bristol, specializes in producing cold-formed parts. Advent Tool, based in Antioch, Ill., is a custom manufacturer of thread and form milling products.

In addition, the Pleasant Prairie Village Board approved plans in February for two proposed speculative buildings for an industrial development on 23 acres at the southwest corner of 108th Street and Green Bay Road.