Call to action: Municipal leaders ask residents, businesses to test online speed

Municipal leaders throughout Kenosha County are encouraging residents and business owners to take a brief online speed test to help secure investments for faster local internet service. The test is available through the end of the year and is available to Kenosha County residents and businesses at www.kenoshacounty.org/quickconnect.

“The test takes less than a minute to complete but can have a major impact on the future of broadband infrastructure in our communities,” said Jason Peters, Administrator of the Village and Town of Somers. “The data secured through the test will help our state and federal representatives make decisions to ensure our residents have greater access to better internet for work, school, and home.”

If data collected from the speed test indicates that Kenosha County residents have slow internet connectivity, internet service providers who serve the County may be eligible to receive state and federal grants to improve broadband infrastructure.

“This is an effective way to help the effort to secure fast, reliable connectivity,” said John Holloway, Chairman of the Town of Paris. “With one quick online test, Kenosha County residents and businesses can help provide solid information that can help attract investment that could transform our broadband infrastructure countywide.”

Individuals should take the speed test at their place of residence by visiting www.kenoshacounty.org/quickconnect and using a Wi-Fi connection — not a cellular connection or personal hotspot.

For more information, and to take the test, visit: www.kenoshacounty.org/quickconnect.