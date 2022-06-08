Carthage alum attempts LEGO world record

Bryce Martin Elizabeth and Bryce Martin. Bryce will be attempting a 23,000 LEGO piece word build at Carthage this weekend, a potential World Record.

Visitors can see a Guinness World Record in the making this weekend at Carthage as a Kenosha resident builds a 23,621 piece LEGO brick word, more than double the previous record, starting Friday afternoon and continuing through Saturday.

In the lower level of Hedberg Library, Bryce Martin, a 2010 Carthage graduate and life-long LEGO fan will be working alone to build the word “Together,” starting at 2 p.m. Friday and going for approximately 17 to 20 hours. The piece will be more than 11 feet long and 2 feet wide, made of entirely red and black bricks.

“Needless to say, I’m a bit of a LEGO nerd,” Martin said.

The idea for the record attempt actually came to Martin on the eve of his college graduation, during the recession. As he and his roommates looked to their futures and their instructors warned of difficult times, they talked about how to stand out to companies.

“We asked ourselves ‘how do we differentiate our resumes from the other 10,000 these companies are getting?” Martin recalls saying. “If we were world record holders, it would help. How many would be world record holders?”

Martin said the joke stuck with him, and years later, he decided to look into LEGO Guinness records, settling on largest LEGO brick word.

Martin’s initial plan was for under 9,000 pieces, but a build at Boston University of 9,697 pieces meant Martin had to step up his game.

“So I went home, opened up Microsoft Excel, and designed a new record,” Martin said. “I wanted to shoot for about 20,000.”

Preparations took months, as Martin got the proper paperwork for the world record ready, and ordered thousands of LEGO bricks from third-party website BrickLink. He spent countless hours making sure the pieces were both genuine LEGO, and not defective.

One thing he hasn’t kept track of was exact cost, Martin admitted. He joked it was probably for the best his wife did not know exactly how much the world record would cost.

“If your husband is going to be a world record holder, does cost matter?” Martin said, laughing.

Martin said he had never attempted a LEGO build even close to this scale before, his largest being the 5,509 piece Camp Nou Barcelona stadium.

“I’m in uncharted water here,” Martin said.

Martin chose to build the word “Together,” for two reasons. The word is part of Carthage’s mission statement, “Seeking Truth, Building Strength, Inspiring Service – Together,” which was introduced during his last year.

It also spoke to the last two years of struggles, with social unrest and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My experience at Carthage has resonated with me since my post-grad career,” Martin said. Through difficulties, people “always come together. That world really was a great pick.”

The public is invited to observe from 2-5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.