Carthage announces fall enrollment data

This fall, Carthage welcomes more than 700 new students who have persevered through trying circumstances to start the next leg of their educational journey.

“You’re an historic class in a year at Carthage that will be like no other before,” President John Swallow tells the incoming class in a welcome video.

The recorded message, posted on the New Student Orientation website, substituted for the traditional community welcome ceremony. Public health guidelines prevented an in-person event this year.

“A few things are going to be a little bit different,” President Swallow adds, “but nothing is going to change our commitment to welcome and embrace you as you enter our campus community.”

He reminded students that they’re not alone, emphasizing the extensive support network that Carthage provides — including dedicated professors and staff in the Aspire Center and the Center for Student Success.

In terms of academic quality, the incoming class — when measured by GPA, ACT, class ranking and strength of curriculum — is one of the strongest Carthage has seen. The top five majors of interest for the Class of 2024 are nursing, biology, psychology, management and computer science.