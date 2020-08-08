Carthage anti-racism action plan includes mandatory racial history course

Carthage College has begun initiating an action plan to promote better understanding of race relations, a commitment to hiring diverse faculty and staff and closing student retention and graduation gaps between black students and their white peers.
To that end, students a year from now will be required to complete a course in U.S. race history in order to graduate, according to college President John Swallow.
“All students starting next fall would have a requirement where they would take a class, which would have a significant component on U.S. racial history,” said Swallow of the proposal that would be mandatory for graduation. “There may be other requirements that the faculty may want to have around U.S. history, or around other forms of diversity in either direction. But U.S. racial history, I think is something, frankly, that we just don’t talk about because we’re too uncomfortable.”
Swallow said faculty would receive assistance from colleagues who have experience leading discussions on race, including education Professor Michele Hancock and others.
“They and others will be available to help our faculty do this and I’ve committed myself to seek any resources that would be needed nationally to bring in speakers or do workshops because, in some ways, it’s not the facts or the information,” he said. “It’s how to conduct the conversations in a class, how to have inter-group dialogue, how to allow for a space where students feel they can express themselves and yet deal with some very difficult topics all that the same time.
“I think over time, our unwillingness to have these conversations has led us in directions like political correctness, identity politics – those are ways in which we’re not having the discussions we need to have and I believe that it’s time for a college to have a requirement like this,” Swallow said.
He said Carthage is situated in an area that has historically been the home to different Native American tribes and is between two major destinations of the “great migration” of African Americans. He said that student taking the course would also have the opportunity to experience the cultural diversity of neighborhoods in Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee and Chicago.
“I’m not saying that this work is easy. But I do think it’s time that we all do it – students and as many faculty as possible – so we start to create an environment on campus where we are having those hard conversations,” he said. Swallow added while voluntary or optional diversity training has been valuable, it isn’t enough.
Swallow said students would also be involved in the process as he held listening sessions with them following death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the college’s Director of Equity and Inclusion Roger Moreano has also been in contact with diverse student groups on campus.
“I’m confident also that as this idea is discussed with the faculty that we will reach out to students and students will reach out to us with their opinions about it,” he said.
Intercultural center
Beginning this fall, according to the plan, Carthage will initiate and staff an intercultural center with additional resources for diversity, equity, and inclusion. The center will be located in the Todd Wehr Center. It will be place for students, faculty, and staff to have frank discussions about race and outcomes. The plan also includes the campus engaging with the Braver Angels’ movement, a national non-profit organization, which seeks to de-polarize the discussions around race from politics.
“It brings together self-identified `reds’ (Republican) and `blues’ (Democrats) to talk through how to have a conversation and see the other person as a human with a variety of opinions that may not line up neatly with partisan politics,” he said.
Braver Angels’ is presenting the `With Malice Toward None’ program this fall at the campus along with other ELCA colleges and universities.
Swallow said that the conversations have been ongoing on how to advance the work of diversity, inclusion and equity.
“But particularly after George Floyd’s killing, it seemed that it was time to make some claims about how we were going to move forward in the future,” he said. “This really brought to a moment our desire to take some significant steps.”
Swallow said he didn’t want to respond to the moment by appointing yet another task force.
“It was time for Carthage to make some commitments and start to follow through on them,” he said.
Diverse staff, closing gap
Swallow said the commitment extends “intentionally” in seeking diverse job candidates and hiring them for staff and faculty positions depending on availability of positions and looks to not only narrow the gap, but eliminate racial and ethnic discrepancies with student retention and graduation.
“For instance, if you look at our first to second year retention for students starting at Carthage, white students are retained at Carthage at an 80 percent rate, where our black students retain at a 71 percent rate,” he said. “We would seek to close that gap.”
According to UnivStats, as of 2018, white students graduated at a rate of 67.6 percent vs 60.6 percent for black students.
A task force studying whether Carthage should rename the teams or come up with a new mascot is expected to make a recommendation before the beginning of the fall semester. The task force began its work in October. Carthage’s team names are the Red Men and Lady Reds and the mascot is “Torchie.”
“That task force has been doing work surveying students, alumni, faculty, staff and had prepared to make some recommendations in May but in March decided to pause, due to the pandemic,” he said. “Now, I’m calling the group back to work and expect that they will reconvene and offer a recommendation soon.”
For additional information on the anti-racism action plan visit https://www.carthage.edu/anti-racism/action-plan/
