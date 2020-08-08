Carthage anti-racism action plan includes mandatory racial history course

“I think over time, our unwillingness to have these conversations has led us in directions like political correctness, identity politics – those are ways in which we’re not having the discussions we need to have and I believe that it’s time for a college to have a requirement like this,” Swallow said.

He said Carthage is situated in an area that has historically been the home to different Native American tribes and is between two major destinations of the “great migration” of African Americans. He said that student taking the course would also have the opportunity to experience the cultural diversity of neighborhoods in Kenosha, Racine, Milwaukee and Chicago.

“I’m not saying that this work is easy. But I do think it’s time that we all do it – students and as many faculty as possible – so we start to create an environment on campus where we are having those hard conversations,” he said. Swallow added while voluntary or optional diversity training has been valuable, it isn’t enough.

Swallow said students would also be involved in the process as he held listening sessions with them following death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the college’s Director of Equity and Inclusion Roger Moreano has also been in contact with diverse student groups on campus.