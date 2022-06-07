Carthage College and other local businesses to host Kenosha Summer Shindig

A new local event, the Kenosha Summer Shindig, will take place from June 28 to30 to bring musicians together across genres and bridge political divides.

The event is free is the public. It is co-hosted by partners Braver Angels, the Kenosha Creative Space, Raise Your Voice Labs, the Kenosha Public Library, The Caravan and the Human Library Organization, according to a release.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. on June 28 with a Backyard Jam & Dinner at Carthage College. It will be hosted by Cameron Swallow of Braver Angels, a national citizens’ movement to bring people of all political ideologies together. The dinner includes a “free-form” acoustic jam and a facilitated electric jam session, according to information from The Caravan.

Braver Angels will host a Common Ground Workshop at the Kenosha Creative Space on June 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. The workshop features five Conservative and five Liberal participants, who will discuss the rebuilding and development of Uptown Kenosha. Participation in the workshop is by invitation only.

From 1 to 4 p.m. on June 29, the Kenosha Creative Space will host the Raise Your Voice Lab, an immersive experience for participants from the Common Ground Workshop to share lunch and write a song about their connections regarding the local issue discussed in the workshop. The song will be performed at the showcase concert on June 30.

Wyndham Garden’s Lakeside Deck will host the Human Library on June 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the Human Library, participants can “check out” a “Human Book” for a 30-minute, one-on-one conversation about the Human Book’s lived experience, according to The Caravan.

The event ends at 7 p.m., June 30 with the Kenosha Braver Angels Songwriting Showcase at the Kenosha Creative Space. The showcase will feature local musicians Lunde, the Exuberant String Quartet and Flat Creek Highway, along with a performance from the Common Ground participants.

Those interested can register for the event at bit.ly/kenoshashindig.

