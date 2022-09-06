Carthage College paleontologists discover even more dinosaur fossils in Montana

Members of the Carthage College Paleontology Institute discovered hundreds of dinosaur fossils on an expedition in southeastern Montana this summer, including parts of a Tyrannosaurus rex.

The expedition, led by Carthage paleontology professor Thomas Carr, took place July 17 to Aug. 13. Over the course of the four-week trip, Carr, along with students and volunteers, discovered hundreds of fossils. Most notably, they discovered fossils of a T. rex, triceratops and edmontosaurus.

Carr has found hundreds of thousands of fossils since he started working at Carthage College in 2004, he said.

“Each summer, we collect literally thousands of fossils,” Carr said. “As of 2021, we have 16,300 fossils cataloged.”

The first two weeks of the expedition were a field course for undergraduate students. The second half included volunteers, a more experienced group which nicely balanced out the student half, Carr said. Brett Jackson, a sophomore biology major in Carthage’s paleontology program who went on the trip this summer, said he enjoyed having experienced volunteers and Professor Carr there along with the students.

“It really made it a lot easier for the rest of us and made it a very enjoyable trip,” Jackson said.

Discovery process

Looking for fossils requires a lot of patience, Carr said.

“It’s kind of like looking for lost contact lenses,” Carr said. “You can go sometimes hours without finding anything.”

Paleontologists start by looking for bone fragments on the ground and then trace sand trail fragments from there. Some bones are deeper in the earth, but others will sit right on the surface, Carr said.

“The triceratops skull they found was just lying on the surface of a hill,” Carr said. “But more typically, someone will pick up bits, and those bits will lead to a bone that might be further up a hill or concealed under a bush.

“I found two dinosaurs this year that were at surface. I found a triceratops skull and part of its frill was sticking out of the ground (with) a couple of bones beside it, which suggests there’s a skeleton there.”

There are two main types of sites paleontologists find, Carr said. One type is skeletons and the other is what he calls “micro sites,” assemblages of bits and pieces that can provide a “snapshot” of different species that lived at the time.

“They’re both scientifically important,” he said.

Identifying fossils

Carr said the identification process for fossils depends both on a scientist’s prior knowledge and the pieces they are identifying.

While Carr was not on site when volunteer Mason Wojtyla found a gallon Ziploc bag’s worth of T. rex materials, he was asked to help identify the findings. Carr was able to identify the materials as a T. rex relatively easily due to his expertise in paleontology.

“With that bag, as I start pulling out fragments, I recognized that I was holding part of the ankle of a T. rex,” he said. “If you know an animal really well, you can do that. If you don’t, you can ballpark it to meat-eating dinosaur, dinosaur, crocodile, that sort of thing.”

For other animals that Carr is not as familiar with, he can provide a good guess as to what type of fossils he is looking at but will consult another expert for more specific information. For instance, turtle shell is the most common fossil the paleontology institute finds on expeditions. Carr cannot identify the specific species, but he knows when he is looking at a turtle shell, he said.

“It depends on prior knowledge and also what you have in hand,” Carr said. “A fragment might be easy to identify and it might not.”

Jackson discovered a dinosaur’s rib bone, which the Paleontology Institute has so far only been able to label as a large dinosaur. Jackson’s discovery happened pretty quickly, he said; the site he was looking at had not yet been discovered, and he found the fossil after about an hour of searching.

“The feeling of seeing something that has not been seen in 66 million years … something that you are the first person to lay your eyes on, it’s really invigorating,” Jackson said.

What’s next for the fossils?

The Carthage College Paleontology Institute collects fossils on public lands that are managed by the Bureau of Land Management. Because of this, the fossils they discover are approved to go to the Dinosaur Discovery Museum in Kenosha, where they are put on display for the public and available for scientists to study, Carr said.

At the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, they have pieced together the T. rex fragments found this summer; so far, they have put together a large part of the snout, an ankle bone and a couple of foot bones. A bit of a tooth was also present in the fragments. The discovery of all these pieces together was a good sign, Carr said.

“If we have portions of the left leg, portions of the snout and a tooth, that’s a very good indication that there’s more in the ground, and that’s my hope,” Carr said. “So next time we head out there, that’ll be the first place I go when we had back in 2024.”

The area of southeastern Montana that Carr and his group have studied on their expeditions is part of the Hell Creek rock formation, and he hopes to discover more about the time this rock formation began and the era’s environmental impacts on the animals. He also wants to discover more about animal evolution during this time. So far, most of the research on the Hell Creek rock formation has been in North Dakota and northeastern Montana, Carr said.

“We want to fit our little area into the big regional picture,” Carr said. “Our little corner in southeastern Montana isn’t as well-known, so we’re trying to fill in that gap in knowledge, so we can understand how we fit into the bigger regional picture, whether we’re different or we’re not.”