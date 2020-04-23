Carthage College removes standardized test scores requirement for fall admission

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carthage College will not require standardized test scores for admission as a result of the significant disruption students are facing caused by COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Thursday.

The change takes effect for all students applying for admission for the fall 2021.

“Carthage is committed to working with students. This next step of allowing all students to apply to Carthage and being reviewed only on their high school transcripts aligns with the mission of the college, and it also helps students who are beginning their college search during these unprecedented times,” said Ashley Hanson, associate vice president of admissions.

Students will have the option of submitting scores from either the SAT or ACT exams, according to college spokesman Brandon Rook.

Two years ago, Carthage adopted a test-optional policy with exceptions to students applying for the nursing program and competitive scholarships. International and homeschooled students were still required to submit test scores. Last year, the institution also began allowing students to self-report test scores, helping to lower the cost of the college application process.