Carthage College steps up to enhance summer art program

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carthage College conducted arts programming this summer with members at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha.

The project, called “This Is My Place,” was supported by Carthage and grants from the Kenosha Community Foundation and the Wisconsin Arts Board Creative Communities Program.

The program was developed by Corinne Ness, associate professor of music at Carthage College. Art professor Jojin VanWinkle and music theater alum Kati Schwaber coordinated onsite activities, volunteers and mentors who led the projects for the youth. Instructors were Carthage College alumni and current students.

Activities included visual art projects, acting, dance, rap and drumming.

Members worked with professional arts instructors to explore crafts, ceramics, printmaking and stop-motion videography. Students’ artwork was photographed so that they could keep their original pieces but also donate a replica for an auction to fund future arts partnerships.

The Shirley Madrigrano & Natalie Lee Arts Foundation was established in 2016 by Joe Madrigrano Jr. and Bob Lee Jr. The goal of the foundation is to support BGCK arts programs and allow more students to be exposed to the arts each and every year.