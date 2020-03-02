Carthage launching new bachelor of nursing degree program

Carthage College is launching a new degree program that will enable licensed registered nurses to achieve bachelor of science in nursing beginning in the fall.

Designed to increase the number of bachelor-level nursing graduates in southeastern Wisconsin, the new program will offer a bachelor of science in nursing degree, grounded in the liberal arts, for licensed registered nurses seeking to advance their careers.

“There are many advantages to having a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree. Carthage has a comprehensive plan in place to ensure students receive the support they need throughout their studies,” said Cheryl Petersen, assistant director of the RN-to-BSN program said in a news release. “They will have access to academic tutoring, IT support, and a nursing faculty advisor, with the goal of ensuring that students’ experiences in the program are exceptional.”

A recent study by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing found that nurses with a BSN degree are in increasingly high demand, as many healthcare institutions now require the BSN for entry-level positions or promotion.

Research from The Institute of Medicine also emphasizes that nurses with a bachelor’s degree are better prepared to manage the increased complexity of healthcare, according to the release.

