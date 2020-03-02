Carthage launching new bachelor of nursing degree program

Carthage College is launching a new degree program that will enable licensed registered nurses to achieve bachelor of science in nursing beginning in the fall.
Designed to increase the number of bachelor-level nursing graduates in southeastern Wisconsin, the new program will offer a bachelor of science in nursing degree, grounded in the liberal arts, for licensed registered nurses seeking to advance their careers.
“There are many advantages to having a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree. Carthage has a comprehensive plan in place to ensure students receive the support they need throughout their studies,” said Cheryl Petersen, assistant director of the RN-to-BSN program said in a news release. “They will have access to academic tutoring, IT support, and a nursing faculty advisor, with the goal of ensuring that students’ experiences in the program are exceptional.”
A recent study by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing found that nurses with a BSN degree are in increasingly high demand, as many healthcare institutions now require the BSN for entry-level positions or promotion.
Research from The Institute of Medicine also emphasizes that nurses with a bachelor’s degree are better prepared to manage the increased complexity of healthcare, according to the release.
BSN-educated nurses experience better patient outcomes; higher competency in nursing practice; and improved skills in communication, leadership, professionalism, research, and evaluation.
“We are very excited about this new program. Not only are we going to increase the nucleus of BSN-prepared nurses in this region, but students will also gain experience in community outreach, which is a big part of the liberal arts education for which Carthage is known,” said Frank Hicks, Carthage director of nursing.
Courses will be offered in a flexible hybrid format that blends online and classroom education.
The part-time RN-to-BSN can be completed in 21 months with68 credit hours, 28 of the course credits in nursing. The program plans to seek accreditation through the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
Students interested in enrolling must hold an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) from an accredited college or university (with a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA) and a current nursing license in the state of Wisconsin or Illinois. For more information or to apply for admission, please visit https://www.carthage.edu/rn-to-bsn/ or call 262-551-6511.
