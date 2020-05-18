Cause of Burlington plane crash unknown, pilot is 80-year-old Port Washington man

“He’s very lucky to be alive,” said Roger Bieneman, who said the crash occurred right across the fence line of his property.

Bieneman said his neighbor told him she heard a loud crash. Soon after, he saw fire and other rescue trucks pulling into his driveway to gain access to the crash.

“The plane took the tops off of trees and knocked other trees down,” Bieneman said. “He was way ahead of the airport. He never should have been that low.”

After the crash, Bieneman said there was some confusion as to whether the iron bridge over Honey Creek that connects the Bieneman farm to Bieneman Road had been struck by the plane. That is not true, he said.

“The bridge was damaged from rescue traveling on it to get to the crash,” Bieneman said.

This investigation into the crash is ongoing and in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration, City of Burlington Police reported.

The cause of the crash was unknown as of Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.