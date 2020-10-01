Central advances to girls golf sectionals

Maybe it wasn't quite the performance the Falcons are used to authoring this season, but the state-ranked Central girls golf team made it through to next week's WIAA Division-1 sectionals.
Central — ranked No. 7 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Division-1 rankings — had to grind through some brutal, windy conditions in a Division-1 regional at Naga-Waukee Golf Course in Pewaukee on Wednesday, but the Falcons did more than enough to qualify for sectionals by placing second.
The top four teams advanced to Monday's sectional at Mee Kwon Park in Mequon, with a trip to the State Tournament on the line.
Led by freshman Kate Walker's 8-over-par 80 (40-40), Central carded a team total of 360 in Monday's regional. Third-ranked Kettle Moraine shot a 334 to win the regional, while Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay (380) and Mukwonago (393) also advanced to sectionals.
Walker finished two strokes behind Kettle Moraine senior Reagan Stuke, who fired a 78 to claim medalist honors.
Central freshman Kylie Walker, Kate's twin sister, shot an 81 (43-38) to tie for third place. Sophomore Elle O'Reilly tied for ninth at 93 (45-48), junior Carly Lois also contributed to Central's team score with a 106 (57-49) and senior Jalyn Warren had the fifth score, which is thrown out in the team standings, with a 108 (53-55).
Wilmot and Indian Trail also competed in the regional.
The Panthers didn't have enough golfers to post a team score, but freshman Payton Morton will continue her strong debut season after she shot a 102 (55-47) to be among the four individuals from non-qualifying teams to qualify for sectionals.
Also for Wilmot, senior Maddy Toro shot a 105 (57-48) and junior Emma Schlagenhaft carded a 112 (55-57).
Indian Trail had a team total of 434 to place sixth in the eight-team standings.
Playing for the Hawks were senior Hanna Dahlk (104, 51-53), junior Rilee Schmit (106, 55-51), junior Breanna Witt (107, 52-55), senior Harmohini Sidhu (117, 57-60) and sophomore Annie Hermann (124, 62-62).
