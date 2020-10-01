Central advances to girls golf sectionals

Maybe it wasn't quite the performance the Falcons are used to authoring this season, but the state-ranked Central girls golf team made it through to next week's WIAA Division-1 sectionals.

Central — ranked No. 7 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Division-1 rankings — had to grind through some brutal, windy conditions in a Division-1 regional at Naga-Waukee Golf Course in Pewaukee on Wednesday, but the Falcons did more than enough to qualify for sectionals by placing second.

The top four teams advanced to Monday's sectional at Mee Kwon Park in Mequon, with a trip to the State Tournament on the line.

Led by freshman Kate Walker's 8-over-par 80 (40-40), Central carded a team total of 360 in Monday's regional. Third-ranked Kettle Moraine shot a 334 to win the regional, while Lake Geneva Badger/Williams Bay (380) and Mukwonago (393) also advanced to sectionals.

Walker finished two strokes behind Kettle Moraine senior Reagan Stuke, who fired a 78 to claim medalist honors.