Central falls to Elkhorn in SLC shootout

Mulhollon, who finished with five interceptions, also made several big plays and showed how extremely dangerous the Falcons can be on offense.

On third-and-long from his own 3-yard line, Mulhollon lofted a deep ball to speedy junior Kenneth Garth, who zoomed down the right sideline for 97 yards to give the Falcons a 33-27 lead after the extra point failed.

The perfect spiral from the lefty quarterback was just another example in this early season of the Falcons' dynamic playmaking ability.

“We have some talented players,” Franz said. “We need to protect the football more. When we do that, we have a pretty dynamic offense. Defensively, we’re young, and the guys are learning the system. We’ll get there.”

Big plays

Logan Page answered for Elkhorn with a 96-yard touchdown run, and the extra point gave the Elks their first lead at 34-33.

Simmons came right back with an 18-yard, bulldozing run where he punished several Elks defenders. But Central's 41-34 lead would be its last, because the Elks’ big plays continued to gash the Falcons.

Lom’s 22-yard touchdown run after an Elkhorn interception cut the lead to 41-40, since the extra point was pushed wide right.