Central Football Preview: Franz ready to begin new era

And that’s for both the players and the coaches.

“There’s been lots of learning for everybody,” Franz said. “It’s one of those things where you can talk about it all you want, but until you get out on the practice field and do the drill, it’s really hard. We’ve met a lot to try and get ready for it and be prepared. All the credit in the world for the coaching staff for all the preparation that’s gone into it to get to this point.

“It has not been easy starting over with a new defensive scheme and a new offensive scheme, but we’re getting there.”

It’s still early, but heading into Friday night’s opener at Lake Geneva Badger, Franz said he likes the makeup of the offensive line. That unit up front brings a lot of experience and will be counted on to lead the way, he said.

“We have a lot of juniors on that line, but they played as sophomores,” Franz said. “Coach (Jason) Koeppel, my offensive line coach, has been rallying them around (the slogan), ‘Lead from the front.’ Not only are they experienced on the varsity level, but they’ve been great in terms of their attitude and being leaders in the program.