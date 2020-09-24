Central Football Preview: Franz ready to begin new era

With any coaching change, there’s bound to be an endless list of adjustments.
And it also brings with it a shot of excitement and enthusiasm.
Both seem to be the case in the early-going at Central, with first-year head coach Jared Franz leading the charge.
Franz, who replaced Tyson Mengel at the helm after one season as the Falcons’ defensive line coach and 12 years on the Wilmot staff, said he’s been encouraged both by the numbers on the roster and the attention to detail through the first two weeks of practice.
Central enters 2020 after a 2-7 overall record last year and a 2-5 mark in the Southern Lakes Conference.
“Things are looking really good,” Franz said. “We’re very positive. We’ve had a great camp. The first two weeks flew by really fast. You’re used to those August days when you have long day, short day, long day, short day, and there’s a lot of time there, even between practices to do (film) stuff and have meetings.
“We’ve had none of that, so you have a full day of school, you get two hours of practice. ... We just said we’re going to work as quickly and efficiently as we can. It’s been great so far. The kids have been having fun, and the coaching staff has been having fun, too.”
Franz said installing the 4-2-5 defensive system he utilized at Wilmot has led to plenty of teachable moments.
And that’s for both the players and the coaches.
“There’s been lots of learning for everybody,” Franz said. “It’s one of those things where you can talk about it all you want, but until you get out on the practice field and do the drill, it’s really hard. We’ve met a lot to try and get ready for it and be prepared. All the credit in the world for the coaching staff for all the preparation that’s gone into it to get to this point.
“It has not been easy starting over with a new defensive scheme and a new offensive scheme, but we’re getting there.”
It’s still early, but heading into Friday night’s opener at Lake Geneva Badger, Franz said he likes the makeup of the offensive line. That unit up front brings a lot of experience and will be counted on to lead the way, he said.
“We have a lot of juniors on that line, but they played as sophomores,” Franz said. “Coach (Jason) Koeppel, my offensive line coach, has been rallying them around (the slogan), ‘Lead from the front.’ Not only are they experienced on the varsity level, but they’ve been great in terms of their attitude and being leaders in the program.
“We want our offensive line to lead the way. You look at the best teams in the conference, Waterford, Wilmot, Badger, Burlington, and they run the football. There’s no secret about it. The offensive line sets the tone for that, and that’s the identity we want to have on Fridays.”
Franz said the bulk of the work early on, for both sides of the football, has been to break down the basics and pound those skills in with endless repetitions.
“We’ve just been hammering the fundamentals,” he said. “We’ve been doing blocking every day. We’re doing tackling every day. Or we’re doing both. Block destruction, tackling, takeaways, effort. That’s what makes a really good defense. That’s what we’re trying to improve across the program, all of the fundamentals.”
Franz said six captains were selected by their peers following a process of leadership meetings in the spring.
Those players are senior Tommy Francis (5-foot-11, 193 pounds, lineman); juniors Ean Daniels (5-7, 141, running back/defensive back), Cameron Humphrey (6-0, 217, lineman); Zach Kazumura (5-8, 127, WR/DB); Michael Mulhollon (6-3, 205, QB/DB) and sophomore Mason McNeill (6-1, 248, lineman).
“They have been amazing, and they haven’t been the only six,” Franz said. “They’ve just been the six that have been most respected among their peers. I believe that you have to have leaders all over the place.
“That was one of the first things we address, is what do we expect from each other as a team? We have expectations on the practice field, on a game night, on the practice field, in the locker room. ... We are taking the long-term view of, where do we want this program to be in three years, five years, 10 years?”
Looking at the SLC, it appears to be the same teams that should again compete for a title, Franz said. Wilmot and Waterford shared the crown last year, but it promises to be a deep race to the finish.
“We look at our schedule, and there are no gimmies in our conference,” Franz said. “We’re excited for the challenge. These guys believe, I believe, and our coaching staff believes that we can compete every Friday night with everyone in the conference.”
Franz is assisted this year by Jon Adams, Jason Bellucci, Brandon Claypool, Joe Epping, Adam Kimpler, Jason Koeppel, Tom Lampe, Uzziel McDermit, Jake Morman, Conner Olsen, James Tracy and Bill Watson.
