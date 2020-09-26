Central gets huge win over Badger; Shoreland, CLS fall

After leading his team to a huge win in his head coaching debut, Central coach Jared Franz had a question for some of his players.
How old were they, Franz asked, the last time the Falcons defeated Lake Geneva Badger? That was in 2006, until Friday night, as Central authored a monumental 41-39 victory over the Badgers in a season and Southern Lakes Conference opener in Lake Geneva.
"I asked a couple of our young sophomores as we were cleaning out the locker room, I said, 'How old were you in 2006?'" Franz said in a phone interview. "I saw that that had been tweeted out. And they said, 'Two.'
"Obviously they don't remember it, and honestly, I don't either."
Who would?
Indeed, Central's last victory over Badger before Friday was 14 years ago, and the Badgers, of course, had been undefeated against the Falcons in SLC play since the conference was formed in 2009.
In one dramatic night, however, the Falcons ended that ignominious streak and gave Franz as satisfying of a debut performance as he could've hoped for.
"Sometimes ignorance is bliss," Franz joked about coming in on such a high note with a win over the Badgers, for years one of the best programs in the area under coach Matt Hensler, that probably nobody saw coming. "At the end of the day, it's football. Our guys have just really hung onto the fact that every day is a blessing. It was a really tough summer. It was a really tough spring.
"We were trying to build culture, and you can't meet with your guys for two-and-a-half months, it's really difficult. The guys who have been leaders on this team through this process deserve a lot of credit, because when things got tough in the spring, they were there to pull their teammates up, and they did the same thing tonight."
The best part of Central's victory, Franz said, was the resolve his program displayed.
Badger's Keegan Huber returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, then Badger returned a fumble 35 yards for a score. It was suddenly 12-0, and it appeared a typical Badger walk-over of Central was in order.
But after trailing 19-7 at halftime, the Falcons ripped up 20 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 27-19 lead, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Central got things rolling on the first play of the second half when junior Jakob Simmons (14 carries, 136 yards) broke free for a 59-yard touchdown run, which was keyed by a downfield block from junior receiver Kenny Garth.
Junior quarterback Michael Mulhollon — who finished with 153 passing yards, 147 rushing yards and three total touchdowns — scored on a 3-yard run and tossed a 38-yard scoring pass to junior receiver Jack Rose in the big quarter.
"We got on a little bit of a roll there in the second half," Franz said. "... It seemed like we had a little bit of a momentum shift there.
"... We just kind of figured some things out. We've got a brand-new staff, a combination of new and old coming together, and it took us a little time to gel."
Simmons had touchdown runs of 24 and 10 yards in the fourth quarter, but Central still had to survive one more scare.
Down by two points, the Badgers blocked a punt and recovered at the Falcons' 25-yard line with a chance to win the game. But Central's defense stiffened one last time, forcing a turnover on downs to seal the win.
That, Franz said, is something the program may not have been able to do in the past.
"As much as this program has struggled in the past, it could've been really easy to be like, 'Oh,' kind of a 'Here we go' kind of a thing," he said. "But they could've done that in the first quarter when it was 12-0 Badger after the kickoff and a fumble.
"So the mental toughness was there and the defense stood tall, and the rest is history."
GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 47, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0
The Spartans scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and rolled past the Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game on Friday night at Shoreland.
Shoreland was held to just 26 total yards, including minus-9 on the ground.
Senior quarterback Sawyer Smith finished 4-of-13 passing for 35 yards. Senior Konnor Hill had two catches for 14 yards.
For Martin Luther, Jayden Bridgewater rushed for 64 yards and a score, Fred Guyton rushed for 60 yards and Brady Hoppert threw for 114 yards and four touchdowns, two of those to Aundreus Griffin.
RACINE LUTHERAN 53, CHRISTIAN LIFE 0
The Crusaders led 40-0 at halftime in a Midwest Classic Conference rout on Friday night at the Topper Bowl in Burlington.
The Eagles were held to minus-37 yards on the ground, though sophomore quarterback Erik Decker passed for 99 yards. Junior Carl Travis caught four passes for 40 yards, junior Gabe Diaz caught two for 19 and senior Logan Houston caught one for 36.
For Racine Lutheran, Camdin Jansen threw five touchdown passes, four of those to Nolan Kraus, who torched the CLS defense for 221 yards on 14 receptions.
The Crusaders have reached the WIAA Division-6 quarterfinals each of the last three years and were the state runner-up in 2018.
Lake Geneva Regional News sports editor Andrew Tucker contributed to this report.
