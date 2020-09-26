Central gets huge win over Badger; Shoreland, CLS fall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After leading his team to a huge win in his head coaching debut, Central coach Jared Franz had a question for some of his players.

How old were they, Franz asked, the last time the Falcons defeated Lake Geneva Badger? That was in 2006, until Friday night, as Central authored a monumental 41-39 victory over the Badgers in a season and Southern Lakes Conference opener in Lake Geneva.

"I asked a couple of our young sophomores as we were cleaning out the locker room, I said, 'How old were you in 2006?'" Franz said in a phone interview. "I saw that that had been tweeted out. And they said, 'Two.'

"Obviously they don't remember it, and honestly, I don't either."

Who would?

Indeed, Central's last victory over Badger before Friday was 14 years ago, and the Badgers, of course, had been undefeated against the Falcons in SLC play since the conference was formed in 2009.

In one dramatic night, however, the Falcons ended that ignominious streak and gave Franz as satisfying of a debut performance as he could've hoped for.