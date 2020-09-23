Central girls golfers claim SLC title

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Central girls golf team has its sights set on a run to the WIAA Division-1 State Tournament, and the Falcons are certainly clicking on all cylinders as they head into the postseason.

Freshman twins Kylie and Kate Walker finished off their dominance of the Southern Lakes Conference this fall, leading Central to the SLC Tournament title on Tuesday at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

Kylie Walker fired an even-par 72, shooting a 1-under 34 on the front nine and a 1-over 38 on the back, to win the SLC Tournament individual title by four strokes over her sister Kate and Union Grove's Norah Roberts, who each carded a 76. Kate Walker carded a 38 on each side.

With the Walkers combining for a 4-over-par total, Central — ranked No. 9 in the latest Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll — posted a team score of 331 to claim a four-shot victory over Union Grove in the team standings.

Also scoring for the Falcons were Chloe Brown with a 91 (49-42) and Jalyn Warren with a 92 (44-48). Elle O'Reilly carded a 95 (46-49), but only the top four scores are counted in the team standings.

Wilmot, meanwhile, placed seventh among seven teams with a total of 435.