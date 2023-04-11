Central High School students will hit the stage Thursday night at Wilmot Union High School for a "suite" performance of "Suite Surrender."

The play, written by Michael McKeever, will be on stage at Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave., at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/73131. Student tickets are $5 and adult tickets are $10.

"I read the show about four or five years ago, and I thought it was a very funny play. I was laughing out loud as I was reading it," said Director Michael Klimzak. "But I just didn't have the right group of people to do it. So I kept on looking. I said,' I think this is the one, this is the year.'"

The play, set in 1942, features two feuding divas placed in the same Palm Beach, Fla. hotel. Antics ensue as their secretaries and hotel staff do everything to keep the two from killing each other. The show is recommended for audiences 10 and older.

"They never see each other. One's in one room, one's in the other. And as one leaves, then the other one goes, and it goes back and forth," Klimzak said.

This is the last Central High School play to be held off-campus, as the school's renovated auditorium will be ready in the fall.

"I know how to make it work," Klimzak said. "the first time we had all the pieces of the puzzle together was today in the truck. Up until today, (the set pieces) were in four different places scattered around the school. That's what's been problematic about this production is that I can't see everything at all times. I see it in my head, and not all together."

Vivian Dufek, a senior playing the role of Murphy Stevens, said it had been "a little crazy" trying to rehearse the show as Central High School remains under construction.

"It been a lot of figuring stuff out and finding new ways to do things," Dufek said. "This is the first time we've actually had a set."

Wyatt Shaffer, a junior playing Bernard S. Dunlap, echoed similar sentiments.

"We're going to be experimenting with new stuff," Shaffer said. "This is the first time we'll be opening doors, looking behind things and putting things in. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Klimzak said his favorite part of the show is the characters.

"They're very interesting characters with a lot of depth," Klimzak said. "One of the characters (the hotel staff ensemble) talks about all the time is Mr. Hedges, the front desk clerk. And with the things they say about him, you know exactly who this character is."

Dufek, who kicked off her acting career at Central with the school's production of "Twelfth Night," said her character is "hot and cold" and has both "explosive fits of rage, but also a lot of passion."

"I don't realize it, but my ex us working at the hotel," Dufek said. "I thought he joined the army and then he just disappeared. And suddenly I find him working here."

Shaffer, who has been acting for seven years, said his character is the general manager of the Palm Beach Royale Hotel, and likes to "run a tight ship."

"He's a guy who thinks he knows everything that's going on," Shaffer said. "He likes to keep a tight ship, but everything blows up in his face. He's just trying to deal with the stress, and you can tell it's wearing him down until he finally explodes in the end."

To see Dufek, Shaffer and a host of hotel hijinks, be sure to buy tickets for its three showings this weekend.

"It's a very funny show," Klimzak said. "It's very sitcom-y."