The odds of winning the lottery are slim, but the odds of winning Central High School STEM Aviation Program sweepstakes, which are one in 5,000 could leave winners soaring through the air in a plane built by the aviation club.

The sweepstakes will run until 5,000 tickets are sold or Sept. 8, whichever comes first. Tickets are $100, three for $250, six for $500 and 14 for $1,000. Tickets can be purchased at falconaviation.org/the-cockpit/sweepstakes.

“This aircraft that’s in the sweepstakes is our second. Kids have flown it and we’ve got about six pilots that actually have gotten their license in this aircraft,” said Aviation Program Director Jim Sneft. “The first plane, we sold. But this plane, we thought we could probably get more value out of the plane than just selling.”

The Aviation Club, formed in 2014, teaches students how to build and fly aircraft. Students in the program today are currently at work on the program’s fourth aircraft.

“The curriculum is ... focused on the great opportunities that are in aviation,” Sneft said.

To date, 18 program students have gone on to become pilots. Of those students, six were women, three are in professional flight programs, three are professional pilots and two are aircraft mechanics.

“Like I like to say, I’m not going to change the world, but I have changed the lives of several kids,” Sneft said.

Funds from the sweepstakes will go toward the aviation program, which provides scholarships for students in the program pursuing further aviation education. The program hopes for a permanent hanger at the Burlington Airport, as opposed to the one being rented.

“The funds will be going to support the program and continuing STEM education,” Sneft said. “And it goes to support scholarships.”

The program is completely funded through donations via the Eagles Nest Projects, which is the non-profit foundation that provides the Aviation Program with the building programs.

To donate to the Central High School STEM Aviation Program, visit falconaviation.org/the-cockpit/donate.