PADDOCK LAKE — Central High School students will see new facilities when they return for the 2023-24 school year as projects make headway.

The projects come after a $39.6 million referendum approved in a fall 2021 election. Improvements include a new gymnasium, cafeteria/commons, auditorium, locker rooms and fitness center. Renovations to the kitchen, library, offices, family and consumer sciences classrooms and band and choir rooms were also included in the approved projects, along with relocating art and adult education classrooms, updating classrooms and repairing parking lots, drives and Falcon Way.

Central High School District Administrator John Gendron said: “The goal is that the majority of the renovation is going to be done in September. We still are going to have some things that will linger into the fall, but we will be open.”

Scherrer Construction Co. Senior Project Manager Steven Richard said the supply chain has been the biggest constraint, but the goal is to have most of the work complete by fall.

“It’s caused us to pause and have to get creative and work with the school on how we can shuffle things around,” Richard said. “But now the goal is build as much as we can get done so that our presence in the fall is minimal.”

Started in May

Construction on the renovations and additions began in May with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The first stage included demolishing the former Family and Consumer Science area and kitchen.

Throughout the construction process, Gendron said students and staff have been understanding and accommodating.

“Our staff has been very flexible (and) our parents and kids have been just as flexible,” Gendron said. “And I think they understand that it’s a construction site.”

Construction work has also accommodated school events such as required testing.

“We are very cognizant that the school is still a school,” Gendron said.

Other than graduating seniors who won’t to see the final product, there is an atmosphere of excitement to see the result of the year-and-a-half long project.

“There’s some mixed emotions ... I think our seniors, especially our drama and band kids, are excited for the younger students and a little disappointed,” Gendron said. “I think people being able to see (some of) the end product (has been exciting).”