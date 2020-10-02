Central juniors Allen, Eiler shine at County Cross Country Meet

Juniors Will Allen and Ariana Eiler made it a clean sweep for the Central cross country team Thursday in the Kenosha County Meet at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.

Allen won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 55.5 seconds, while Eiler finished first in the girls race with a time of 21:29.

Central also won the team title in both races, as the Falcons tallied 19 points in the boys race and 24 points in the girls race.

This year's event included just four of the county programs, as the Southeast Conference schools — Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail — are not competing out of conference this season and Wilmot has currently postponed all athletics due to a COVID-19 situation at the school.

In the boys field, St. Joseph finished second behind Central with 42 points, while Shoreland Lutheran was third with 82. Christian Life did not have enough boys runners to post a team score.

In the girls field, Shoreland was second with 32 points, St. Joseph was third with 68 and Christian Life was fourth with 109.