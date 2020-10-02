Central juniors Allen, Eiler shine at County Cross Country Meet

Juniors Will Allen and Ariana Eiler made it a clean sweep for the Central cross country team Thursday in the Kenosha County Meet at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course.
Allen won the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 55.5 seconds, while Eiler finished first in the girls race with a time of 21:29.
Central also won the team title in both races, as the Falcons tallied 19 points in the boys race and 24 points in the girls race.
This year's event included just four of the county programs, as the Southeast Conference schools — Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail — are not competing out of conference this season and Wilmot has currently postponed all athletics due to a COVID-19 situation at the school.
In the boys field, St. Joseph finished second behind Central with 42 points, while Shoreland Lutheran was third with 82. Christian Life did not have enough boys runners to post a team score.
In the girls field, Shoreland was second with 32 points, St. Joseph was third with 68 and Christian Life was fourth with 109.
St. Joseph senior Rocco Matteucci placed second among boys runners, crossing the finish line behind Allen in 17:25.8. Central runners rounded out the top five, with junior Daniel Koffen placing third (17:36.1), senior Dylan Hartnek placing fourth (17:56) and sophomore Lucas Sternberg finishing fifth (18:32).
Senior Ian Slade had Shoreland's top finish, placing 11th in 19:25.2, while senior Jared Bandholz had Christian Life's top finish, taking 17th in 20:30.8.
Among girls, Central freshman Abbey Hart placed second behind her teammate Eiler with a time of 21:38.2. Shoreland runners rounded out the top five, as senior Kyrie Patterson placed third (22:33.5), freshman Belle Zarling was fourth (22:58.8) and senior Lydia Zarling placed fifth (23:19.8).
Sophomore Hannah Shibiliski placed 10th for St. Joseph (24:34.8), while Anna Hendrick finished 23rd for Christian Life (28:02).
