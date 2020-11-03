Central seeded fourth in state boys v-ball draw

The Central boys volleyball team received the fourth out of six seeds when the draw for the WIAA State Tournament at Burlington was announced Monday.
The tournament will be played in one day on Saturday, with the quarterfinals scheduled for 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., the semifinals scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and the championship scheduled for 8 p.m.
The undefeated Falcons (10-0) will play fifth-seeded Hartland Arrowhead (10-7) in the 8 a.m. quarterfinal. The winner advances to the 2 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Marquette (15-0), which has a bye in the quarterfinals.
The 11 a.m. quarterfinal pits No. 3 seed New Berlin Eisenhower/West (18-4) against No. 6 seed Muskego (9-10), with the winner advancing to face No. 2 seed Kettle Moraine (15-2) in the 5 p.m. semifinal.
Central, which won the Southern Lakes Conference, is making its fourth state appearance and its first since 2013. The Falcons reached the state semifinals in 2010 and 2011.
Marquette is the favorite in the field, as the Hilltoppers are in the State Tournament for the 19th consecutive year. They've won nine state titles, in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2017.
Central's Lucas Koeppel sends the ball over the net during a WIAA boys volleyball sectional final win over Indian Trail on Saturday in Paddock Lake. The Falcons are the No. 4 seed in the State Tournament, which will be played Saturday at Burlington.