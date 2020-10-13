Central's Kylie Walker leads D-1 state golf field

Central freshman Kylie Walker has a splendid opportunity to win the WIAA Division-1 State Girls Golf Tournament.

After firing a 1-over-par 37 in Monday's first round, which was shortened to nine holes due to inclement weather, Walker will take a three-stroke lead going into today's final 18-hole round at the Blackwolf Run Meadows Valley Course in Kohler.

Walker, who made the state field as an individual qualifier out of sectionals, tees of at 8:50 a.m. on the first hole.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walker was the only player to break 40 in the 52-player field on Monday, as she carded birdies on the par-4 first hole and the par-5 fifth hole and bogeys on the par-5 second, the par-4 third and the par-4 ninth.

Brookfield Central's Kyley Whipper trails Walker by three shots after a first-round 40. Cedarburg's Elise Hoven and Tomah's Brin Neumann are tied for third, four shots back of Walker at 41, while Arrowhead's Jessica Guiser, Tomah's Amelia Zingler, Kettle Moraine's Reagan Stuke and Union Grove's Norah Roberts are tied for fifth at 42.

Walker's twin sister, Katelyn, is also in the field and shot a 49 on Monday to go into today's final round tied for 29th. Katelyn Walker tees off at 8:30 a.m. on the first hole.