 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central's Kylie Walker leads D-1 state golf field
View Comments
alert top story
High School Girls Golf

Central's Kylie Walker leads D-1 state golf field

{{featured_button_text}}
CENTRAL GOLF

Central freshman Kylie Walker putts as Central girls golf coach Ryan Dahl looks on during practice this season at Brighton Dale Links. After shooting a 37 in Monday's first round, shortened to nine holes because of inclement weather, Walker leads the WIAA Division-1 State Girls Golf Tournament at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler by three strokes going into today's 18-hole final round.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Central freshman Kylie Walker has a splendid opportunity to win the WIAA Division-1 State Girls Golf Tournament.

After firing a 1-over-par 37 in Monday's first round, which was shortened to nine holes due to inclement weather, Walker will take a three-stroke lead going into today's final 18-hole round at the Blackwolf Run Meadows Valley Course in Kohler.

Walker, who made the state field as an individual qualifier out of sectionals, tees of at 8:50 a.m. on the first hole.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Walker was the only player to break 40 in the 52-player field on Monday, as she carded birdies on the par-4 first hole and the par-5 fifth hole and bogeys on the par-5 second, the par-4 third and the par-4 ninth.

Brookfield Central's Kyley Whipper trails Walker by three shots after a first-round 40. Cedarburg's Elise Hoven and Tomah's Brin Neumann are tied for third, four shots back of Walker at 41, while Arrowhead's Jessica Guiser, Tomah's Amelia Zingler, Kettle Moraine's Reagan Stuke and Union Grove's Norah Roberts are tied for fifth at 42.

Walker's twin sister, Katelyn, is also in the field and shot a 49 on Monday to go into today's final round tied for 29th. Katelyn Walker tees off at 8:30 a.m. on the first hole.

Brookfield Central leads the Division-1 team standings after totaling a 174 on Monday. Tomah is in second at 182, followed by Arrowhead (184), Kettle Moraine (185) and Waunakee (186).

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: JCRAR Directs DHS to Make Emergency Rule on Gathering Limits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert