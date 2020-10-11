Central's Walker twins set for state golf

Central’s Katelyn and Kylie Walker will tee off in the first two groups Monday at the WIAA Division-1 State Girls Golf Tournament at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valleys Course in Kohler.

The freshman twins will be playing in different groups, however, as Katelyn tees off in the 8:30 a.m. group with Franklin’s Claire Fugate, Slinger’s Samantha Pendrowski and New Richmond’s Sydney Nolan. Kylie tees off in the 8:39 a.m. group with Sussex Hamilton’s Lauren Ambrookian, Kimberly’s Madeline Kiley and Onalaska’s Amber Nguyen.

Both will begin their first rounds on the 10th hole. The second round is scheduled for Tuesday.

Katelyn and Kylie Walker qualified for state out of a WIAA Division-1 sectional at Mee-Kwon Park in Mequon, with Kylie tying for fifth at 81 and Katelyn placing seventh at 82.

The State Tournament is normally held at University Ridge in Verona, the home of the University of Wisconsin men’s and women’s golf teams, but UW facilities are not being used for state championships this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port won last year’s WIAA Division-1 state individual title, while Middleton claimed the Division-1 team title.