Chabad to move to former Colergét Conference Center

The Chabad of Kenosha appears to be on the cusp of a new location after its offer for the former Colergét Conference Center at 6520 67th St., was accepted in August. The only thing that stands in its way is the closing cost.

The Chabad serves both Kenosha and Racine counties with a mission to reach out to local Jewish populations, provide for the needs of the Jewish community and create a welcoming environment for Jewish community members to feel at home.

The Chabad is looking to raise $180,000 in a 72-hour “cash for closing” campaign.

“That’s on the back of initial donors that had already given money,” said Rabbi Tzali Wilschanski. “We’ve been trying to build regardless. So we had commitments from beforehand. And we’ve raised an additional probably $200,000 or $300,000 since then, and we got a loan to help us through. This is what’s crucial, just to get us the cash that’s necessary to get into the building basically.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fundraising page indicated $146,364 of the needed $180,000 was raised.

The conference center was built in 1999 after Founder Roger R. Mayer sold his company to create an oasis for professionals to gather and connect in a tranquil and natural environment.

Originally, the Chabad was looking to build a synagogue, but the cost to build continued to rise since the Chabad moved last December to the building lot.

“We came across this property that same week, Aug. 14, and then Aug. 15, when we saw it for the first time, we put in an offer and had an accepted offer within three days,” Wilschanski said. “We put in a cash offer to close in 30 (days), we got a 10 day extension, and that’s the whole story so this thing started and ended within about four weeks.”

Without a synagogue, the Chabad’s congregation met at hotels and at Wilschanski’s home for celebrations, classes and other events.

“We’ve been working really out of our home for the last couple of years,” Wilschanski said. “(For) larger events, we’ve been using the hotels.”

According to its website, “Chabad’s programs provide the education to promote Jewish knowledge and awareness and the means to practice and experience our Jewish heritage. It encourages every positive action on the part of every Jew, and hopes to strengthen the Kenosha Jewish Community by promoting Jewish pride, study, and celebration.”

The official closing date is Sept. 30. To support the Chabad of Kenosha, visit jewishkenosha.com.

“We’re extremely excited for this new chapter,” Wilschanski said. “It’s a an extremely inviting, and uplifting space, and we’re excited to have this as our new home and to share it with the broader community. And not just the Jewish community but the broader community.”